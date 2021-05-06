KnowBe4 Announces Winners of the 2021 Sharky Awards

Tampa Bay, FL, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the worlds largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced the winners of its 2021 Sharky Awards.

Organizations all over the world are making a concerted effort to improve their users ability to make better security decisions every day. The Sharky Awards recognize organizations and individuals for excellence in security awareness training. The winners for the 2021 Sharky Awards are as follows:

Best Phishing Campaign: Arlington Community Federal Credit Union

Arlington Community Federal Credit Union Best Landing Page: Neoway Solutions

Neoway Solutions Best Security Awareness Plan: Q2

Q2 Best User Story: ItCon

ItCon Top Product Advocate: Joel Scheller, CoServ

Joel Scheller, CoServ Most Improved: Arlington Community Federal Credit Union

Arlington Community Federal Credit Union Best Phishing Template: Q2

This past year has certainly been a challenge for cybersecurity professionals with the bad guys upping their game significantly, said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. That is why we are so proud to recognize those organizations and individuals who are embracing KnowBe4s security awareness training and simulated phishing platform and implementing it successfully. We congratulate this years Sharky Award winners for their creative and unique approaches to tackling security awareness today.

All 2021 Sharky Award winners will receive a voucher to take the new H Layer Credentialings Security Awareness and Culture ProfessionalTM (SACP) certification exam. SACP professionals are knowledgeable of all facets of security awareness programs and maintain the highest professional standards. More information on the SACP is available at https://www.thehlayer.com/. To register to take the exam, visit https://portal.thehlayer.com/product/certification-exam.

