KnowBe4 Announces Winners of the 2021 Sharky Awards

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Winners recognized for excellence in security awareness training and simulated phishing

Tampa Bay, FL, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the worlds largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced the winners of its 2021 Sharky Awards.

Organizations all over the world are making a concerted effort to improve their users ability to make better security decisions every day. The Sharky Awards recognize organizations and individuals for excellence in security awareness training. The winners for the 2021 Sharky Awards are as follows:

  • Best Phishing Campaign: Arlington Community Federal Credit Union
  • Best Landing Page: Neoway Solutions
  • Best Security Awareness Plan: Q2
  • Best User Story: ItCon
  • Top Product Advocate: Joel Scheller, CoServ
  • Most Improved: Arlington Community Federal Credit Union
  • Best Phishing Template: Q2

This past year has certainly been a challenge for cybersecurity professionals with the bad guys upping their game significantly, said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. That is why we are so proud to recognize those organizations and individuals who are embracing KnowBe4s security awareness training and simulated phishing platform and implementing it successfully. We congratulate this years Sharky Award winners for their creative and unique approaches to tackling security awareness today.

All 2021 Sharky Award winners will receive a voucher to take the new H Layer Credentialings Security Awareness and Culture ProfessionalTM (SACP) certification exam. SACP professionals are knowledgeable of all facets of security awareness programs and maintain the highest professional standards. More information on the SACP is available at https://www.thehlayer.com/. To register to take the exam, visit https://portal.thehlayer.com/product/certification-exam.

For more information on KnowBe4, visit www.knowbe4.com.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the worlds largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 37,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.

