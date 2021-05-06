Logo
COVID-19 Vaccine Helps Alleviate Pandemic Fears and Anxiety – 73 Percent Say Getting The Vaccine Has Positively Impacted Their Mental Health, Walgreens Survey Finds

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image



For more than a year, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted way of life for everyone. It has especially taken a toll on many Americans mental health and wellbeing, however 73 percent of those vaccinated say getting the vaccine has had a positive impact on their mental health, according to a new Walgreens survey released today. More than two-thirds (67 percent) of respondents feel that vaccination will benefit their physical health as well.



Survey respondents were comprised of individuals who are fully or partially vaccinated. With more than half of U.S. adults now in this vaccinated population and many returning to pre-pandemic activities and lifestyles, the sentiment most shared among those vaccinated is relief (64 percent), followed closely by thankfulness and optimism, the survey shows.



Our pharmacy staff and store team members have seen first-hand some of the emotion from customers and patients -- having endured the past year of the pandemic, and now, recognizing the vaccine can be the catalyst to getting back to the people, and the things they truly value and have missed the most, said Rina Shah, Walgreens group vice president of pharmacy operations and services. As more people look to resume their pre-pandemic lifestyle, the coronavirus vaccines have been and can continue to be the key for doing so as quickly and safely as possible.



Most are eager to see family and friends



Asked what theyre most eager to do post-vaccination and having built up full immunity, most respondents (60 percent) said seeing family and friends. Dining out and traveling were second and third on the list, respectively.



Most wanted vaccine as soon as it was available



Nearly 70 percent of respondents were looking to get the vaccine as soon as it became available to them.



However, 29 percent of those surveyed had mixed feelings, but ultimately decided vaccination was the best/right thing to do. Among the initially hesitant group:





  • Sixty percent are women and half are under 40 years old





  • Most said they decided to get the vaccine to help protect others, while the majority of early adopters cited their own peace of mind and protection as their top motivator





  • This group also felt they were more likely to take limited risks throughout the pandemic than their peers





Two percent of respondents got the vaccine because its required by their employer.



Vaccine provides comfort level with return to activities



The Walgreens survey also looks at peoples comfort level across a range of activities post-vaccination, and respondents cite the greatest comfort with seeing family and friends (86 percent) and dining out (75 percent).



Prior to being vaccinated, the majority say going to the gym was the activity that made them most uncomfortable (70 percent). However, 75 percent now say theyre comfortable getting back to the gym having received the vaccine.



Methodology



Findings from the research are based on an online survey of 1,500 people. The survey included a nationally representative sample of Americans over the age of 18 who reported getting one or both doses of a two-dose vaccine, or a one-dose vaccine. Interviews were collected on April 19-21, 2021. Results are based on total sample except where noted otherwise.



About Walgreens



Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy. As Americas most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and well-being of every community in America. Operating more than 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 8 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with platforms bringing together physical and digital, supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.

