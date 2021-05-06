Logo
Field Trip Health Ltd. Announces DTC Eligibility

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health Ltd. (CSE: FTRP; FTRP.WT; OTCQX: FTRPF) ("Field Trip"), a leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.

DTC is a subsidiary of The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a United States company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly-traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered "DTC eligible." This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a wider selection of brokerage firms.

Joseph del Moral, Chief Executive Officer of Field Trip, said, DTC eligibility simplifies the process of transferring the Company's shares between brokerages in the United States and speeds up the execution of trades. We are pleased to become DTC eligible, which is an important step toward increasing liquidity in our stock and building a strong presence for our company within the U.S. capital markets.

Field Trips common shares and warrants continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the tickers FTRP and FTRP.W and its common shares are posted on the OTCQX Best Board under the ticker FTRPF. Field Trip continues to explore options to enhance liquidity and access for global investors interested in investing in Field Trip, including potential up-listings or cross-listings to US or international exchanges and/or up-listing to senior exchanges in Canada.

About Field Trip Health Ltd.

Field Trip is the global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. With our Field Trip Discovery division leading the development of the next generation of psychedelic molecules and conducting advanced research on plant-based psychedelics including psilocybin-producing fungi and our Field Trip Health division building centers for psychedelic therapies opening across North America and Europe along with the digital and technological tools that will enable massive scale, we help people from those in treatment to those seeking accelerated personal growth, with a simple, evidence-based way to heal and heighten engagement with the world.

Learn more at https://www.meetfieldtrip.com, https://www.fieldtriphealth.com and https://www.fieldtriphealth.nl.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @fieldtriphealth

To receive company updates about Field Trip and to be added to the email distribution list please sign up here.

For further information, contact Ronan Levy, Executive Chairman and a Director at Field Trip, at 1 (833) 833-1967.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information.

This release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws regarding Field Trip and its business, which may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Field Trips intended use of proceeds from the Offering. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of Field Trip, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of Field Trip believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the COVID-19 epidemic, the medical clinic industry, market conditions, economic factors, management's ability to manage and to operate the business and the equity markets generally. Although Field Trip has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Field Trip does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider, nor the OTC Markets have approved the contents of this release or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Media contacts:
Rachel Moskowitz
Autumn Communications
202-276-7881
[email protected]

Nick Opich / McKenna Miller
KCSA Strategic Communications
212-896-1206 / 347-487-6197
[email protected]

Investor contacts:
Elizabeth Barker
KCSA Strategic Communications
212-896-1203
[email protected]

SOURCE Field Trip Health Ltd.

