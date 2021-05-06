Logo
Humana Healthy Horizons Invests $1.75 Million in No Kid Hungry to Address Food Insecurity for Kids and Families

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image



Humana Healthy Horizons, the Medicaid business of leading health and well-being company Humana+Inc. (NYSE: HUM), today announces a new partnership with No Kid Hungry, a national campaign dedicated to ending childhood hunger in America. Providing a $1.75 million investment, Humana Healthy Horizons will work with No Kid Hungry to sustain healthier communities through grants to schools and community organizations, along with food education and resources needed to address childhood hunger.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506005374/en/



Through this new Family is More initiative, Humana Healthy Horizons and No Kid Hungry will work with school districts to provide meals to kids and equip multi-generational families with food and nutrition education to support healthy eating and wellbeing.



No Kid Hungrys mission aligns with Humanas commitment to helping the people and communities that need it most, said John Barger, Humanas Medicaid President. Were proud to join No Kid Hungry in the fight to end childhood hunger, and we look forward to making an impact together.



During a time when hunger rates have spiked across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the new initiative aims to provide critical resources for children and families in need today, while also building capacity to support them in the years to come.



"Over the past year, countless families have faced hunger in new and deepened ways due to the COVID-19 crisis, said Tom Nelson, President and CEO at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. It is imperative that we address these families immediate needs, and also equip them with tools to sustain them through the pandemics recovery and beyond. Humanas support is playing a critical role in this important work and were grateful for the partnership.



The Family is More initiative will impact families across seven states including Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas.



About Humana Healthy Horizons



In 2020, Humana launched its new Medicaid brand, Humana Healthy Horizons. With this new brand, we are committed to continue demonstrating our strong ability to manage complex populations and create solutions that lead to a better quality of life for our members. Nationally, we serve Medicaid enrollees through Medicaid Managed Care (MMC), Managed Long Term Services and Supports (MLTSS) programs, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Financial Alignment Initiative Dual Demonstrations, MA, DSNPs, and PDPs.



Humana has served Medicaid populations continuously for more than two decades and currently manages Medicaid benefits for over 800,000 members nationally. We have developed expertise providing care management, care planning, and specialized clinical management for the complex needs of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); Childrens Health Insurance Program (CHIP); Medicaid Expansion; aged, blind, or disabled (ABD); and dual eligible populations within a social supportsbased framework. Through these years of experience, we have also developed significant expertise in integrating physical health, behavioral health, pharmacy, and social services and supports for a whole-person centered approach to improve the health and wellbeing of our members and the communities we serve.



Humana Healthy Horizons is a Medicaid Product offered by affiliates of Humana Inc.



About Humana



Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.



To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.



More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the companys web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:





  • Annual reports to stockholders





  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings





  • Most recent investor conference presentations





  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls





  • Calendar of events





  • Corporate Governance information





About No Kid Hungry



No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 6 kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506005374/en/

