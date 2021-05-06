Logo
Boston Private Wins 2021 Family Wealth Report Award

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image



Boston+Private, a leading provider of integrated wealth management, trust and banking services, today announced that the company has won the 2021 Family Wealth Report Award for Outstanding Contribution to Wealth Management Thought Leadership.



The annual Family Wealth Report Awards program recognizes the most innovative and exceptional firms, teams and individuals serving the family office, family wealth management and trusted advisor communities in North America. The judging panel, composed of industry experts from family offices, private banks, trusted advisors, consultants and other service providers, selected winners on the basis of qualitative benchmarks with supportive quantitative metrics. Additionally, the winning firms demonstrated resilience and remarkable customer care during the unprecedented events of 2020.



"Our team works hard to ensure that we bring fresh ideas, expert perspectives and innovative solutions to our clients, said Bill+Woodson, Executive Vice President, Head of Wealth Advisory and Family Office Services at Boston Private. Im thrilled to have our industry-leading thought leadership for family offices recognized in this way.



ClearView Financial Medias CEO and Publisher of Family Wealth Report, Stephen Harris, extended his congratulations to the winners, saying: The firms and individuals who triumphed in these awards are all worthy winners, and I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations. These awards were judged solely on the basis of entrants submissions and their response to a number of specific questions, which focused on the client experience, not solely on quantitative performance metrics. That is a unique and, I believe, compelling feature. These awards recognize the very best operators in the private client industry, with independence, integrity and genuine insight the watchwords of the judging process such that the awards truly reflect excellence in wealth management.



In addition to the Family Wealth Report award, Boston Private was recently recognized by Barrons as one of the 100 Best RIA Firms in America and awarded Best Private Wealth Manager for Client Service by Private Asset Management (PAM). A complete list of Boston Privates recent awards and recognitions can be found here. More information about the Family Wealth Report Awards can be found here.



About Boston Private


Boston Private is a leading provider of integrated wealth management, trust and banking services to high-net-worth individuals, families, businesses and nonprofits.



For more than 30 years, Boston Private has delivered comprehensive advice coupled with deep technical expertise to help clients simplify their lives and achieve their goals. The firm offers the capabilities of a large institution with the superior service of a boutique firm to clients across the United States.



Boston Private is the corporate brand of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPFH). For more information, visit www.bostonprivate.com.



Private banking and trust services are provided through Boston Private Bank & Trust Company, a Massachusetts chartered trust company. Wealth management services are provided through Boston Private Wealth LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Boston Private Bank & Trust Company. Some Boston Private offices do not offer all services.



Investments are Not FDIC Insured, Not Guaranteed and May Lose Value.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506005332/en/

