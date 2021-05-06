Logo
BTCS to Participate in the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

CEO Charles Allen to participate in panel discussion How Digital Currency is Disrupting Finance on May 14 at 11:10 a.m. ET

Silver Spring, MD, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. ( BTCS) (BTCS or the Company), a blockchain technology focused company, today announced that management will participate at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference taking place online May 13-14, 2021. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to listen to the panel and the Companys corporate presentation.

Charles Allen, CEO of BTCS, will participate in a panel discussion, How Digital Currency is Disrupting Finance, on May 14 at 11:10 a.m. ET. The panel will focus on how digital currency has changed the market and discuss how payments, privacy and efficiency are being addressed. Allen will be joined by Geoff Murphy, President of Bitfarms, and Richard Byworth, CEO of Diginex, as well as moderator and Benzinga Editor, Catherine Ross.

Mr. Allen will deliver a corporate presentation at 1:30 p.m. ET on May 14, 2021, which will be livestreamed here: https://youtu.be/oqVhCXiznUE.

Our focus on blockchain infrastructure solutions, ongoing development of our data analytics platform, and growing digital asset treasury program provide multiple potential near-term catalysts for our stock, commented Allen. We are excited to share our story with the Benzinga audience as we continue to execute on our plan to up-list to a senior exchange in the second quarter.

Investors can request a one-on-one meeting with Allen using the networking feature within the virtual conference platform.

To register for the conference, visit: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/global/

About BTCS:

BTCS is an early mover in the blockchain and digital currency ecosystems and the first Pure Play U.S. publicly traded company focused on blockchain infrastructure and technology. The Company through its blockchain infrastructure operation secures ethereums proof-of-stake blockchain by actively processing and validating blockchain transactions and is rewarded with digital assets. The Company is developing a proprietary staking-as-a-service platform to allow users to stake and delegate supported cryptocurrencies through a non-custodial platform. The Company is also developing a proprietary digital asset data analytics platform that allows users to consolidate their crypto trades from multiple exchanges onto a single platform, enabling users to view and analyze their performance, risk metrics, and potential tax implications. The Company employs a digital asset treasury strategy with a primary focus on disruptive non-security protocol layer assets such as bitcoin and ethereum. For more information visit: www.btcs.com.

Investor Relations:
Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies, Inc.
Phone: (407) 491-4498
[email protected]

