Specialty Welding & Turnarounds Names Marcus Deal Chief Executive Officer

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image



Specialty+Welding+%26amp%3B+Turnarounds%2C+Inc. (SWAT), a leading provider of specialty welding, mechanical, and other technical services to the oil and gas refinery, renewables, petrochemical and industrial markets, announced Marcus Deal has been named Chief Executive Officer. A 35-year industry veteran, Deal has a demonstrated history of successfully leading and growing businesses in the sector. In his new role, Deal will oversee the next phase of SWATs growth plan, which has included a strategy of organic and acquisition growth since a fund managed by ORIX+Capital+Partners acquired the company in 2020, alongside the management team and Hastings Equity Partners.



SWAT founder and President Johnny Holifield will continue to play an active role as a board member and advisor to the management team, supporting SWATs continued commitment to execution excellence, customer satisfaction, and an industry-leading safety culture.



From 2014, when we founded SWAT, to today, our core principles and values have guided us through a successful trajectory and I am very proud of the business we have built, said Holifield. Ive known Marcus for over 20 years and am pleased to bring him on board to lead SWAT through its next chapter and carry on our commitments to our customers and employees.



The Louisiana-based turnaround and maintenance services provider acquired catalyst services provider Hydroprocessing Associates in December 2020. In addition, SWAT has built an in-house alkylation business and is continuing to seek new service line additions as well as opportunities to enhance existing ones.



We are excited to welcome Marcus to the SWAT team and are confident he is optimally suited to lead the next stage of the companys growth, saidCraig Kahler, Managing Director of ORIX Capital Partners. With his strong track record and depth of executive experience, Marcus is a collaborative leader with a gift for bringing people together, as well as leading teams through efficiency enhancements and improvements. We believe he blends the best practices of a large organization with the resourcefulness and entrepreneurial spirit it takes to grow a business.



Previously, Deal served as President of Brown & Roots Turnarounds & Specialty Services business lines. Prior to joining Brown & Root, he worked as Vice President of Maintenance for Chicago Bridge & Iron (CB&I).



With SWATs stellar reputation and backing from an operationally-focused partner like ORIX Capital Partners, we can continue our expansion strategy, while maintaining a firm commitment to ensuring customer satisfaction and safety, said Deal. I am looking forward to working alongside the team to build on SWATs established track record and best-in-class capabilities.



About ORIX Capital Partners



ORIX Capital Partners (OCP), the operationally-focused private equity team of ORIX Advisers, LLC and a wholly-owned subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, manages a fund that seeks to make direct equity investments in established middle-market companies throughout North America, spanning a variety of industries, including industrial services, business services, and general industrials. For more information about OCP and its capabilities, please visit www.orixcapitalpartners.com.



About Specialty Welding and Turnarounds



Founded in 2014, SWAT has evolved into an elite and trusted provider of highly specialized turnaround services with an industry-leading safety record, superior execution capabilities, and a wide range of specialty welding and mechanical service offerings. The company currently has master service agreements with more than 50 U.S. facilities, including some of the worlds largest oil refineries, and maintains multiple touchpoints across its key customer relationships. SWAT has a diverse geographic presence with offices in Louisiana, Texas, and California, a coverage area spanning more than 14 states and a nationwide craft labor database of over 4,000 highly experienced professionals.



About Hastings Equity Partners



Hastings Equity Partners is a private equity firm focused on investing in lower, middle-market industrial service and business services segments. Hastings approach is to leverage the firms managers and investors extensive operational experience, many of whom are active or former CEOs of Fortune 1000 companies. In addition, due to the firms expanding portfolio of industrial service and business service companies, it is able to share best practices, technology trends, and contacts across its platform to ensure that all of its investments benefit.

