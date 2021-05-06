UnitedHealthcare to Offer New Post-Discharge Support for Retirees With Employer Group Medicare Advantage Plans

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

UnitedHealthcare to Offer New Post-Discharge Support for Retirees With Employer Group Medicare Advantage Plans

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image



UnitedHealthcare announced it will be launching UnitedHealthcare Healthy at Home, a new offering designed to help retirees safely transition back home after being discharged from a hospital or skilled nursing facility.



UnitedHealthcare Healthy at Home, specifically created for its Group Retiree Medicare Advantage plans, will enable employers and plan sponsors to support their retirees whole-person health by providing access to benefits that address a range of social needs that help keep retirees healthy at home, including:





  • Post-Discharge Meal Delivery, whichwill provide up to 28 meals (two meals per day for two weeks) following all inpatient or skilled nursing facility discharges for retirees when referred by a UnitedHealthcare advocate. The most vulnerable members are proactively contacted by UnitedHealthcare advocates following their discharge to receive these services.







  • Post-Discharge Transportation, which will include up to 12 one-way rides to and from medically related appointments and to the pharmacy following every inpatient or skilled nursing facility discharge when referred by a UnitedHealthcare advocate.







  • In-Home Personal Care, which will provide up to six hours of in-home personal care following all inpatient and skilled nursing facility discharges. Retirees receive assistance with activities of daily living to support their recovery and follow-up care to help reduce the risk of hospital readmission.





Services will be available every time a retiree is discharged from a hospital or skilled nursing facility.



Were designing Healthy at Home to reduce unplanned hospital readmissions, improve a retirees health, and enhance their health care experience from the convenience of their home, said Craig Condon, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Retiree Solutions. Were pleased to offer our clients and their retirees a holistic health plan that is unmatched in the market.



UnitedHealthcares Group Medicare Advantage plans are designed to help people navigate care from everywhere home, in-person, online and across every touch point in between. UnitedHealthcare Healthy at Home adds to existing benefits members can access through UnitedHealthcares Group Medicare Advantage plans, such as the nations largest Medicare Advantage provider network, coordinated care, tailored support and more.



UnitedHealthcare Healthy at Home is being made available to employers with Group Retiree Medicare Advantage plans beginning Jan. 1, 2022. For more information about UnitedHealthcares offerings, visit www.UHC.com.



About UnitedHealthcare



UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.3 million physicians and care professionals, and 6,500 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.



Plans are insured through UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company or one of its affiliated companies, a Medicare-approved Part D sponsor. Enrollment in the plan depends on the plans contract renewal with Medicare. Benefits, features and/or devices vary by plan/area. Limitations and exclusions apply.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506005230/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)