Eventbrite Launches Eventbrite Boost: A New Marketing Platform to Help Event Organizers Reach More People and Grow Their Businesses





Eventbrite (NYSE: EB), a global self-service ticketing and experience technology platform, today announced Eventbrite+Boost, the only all-in-one marketing platform designed specifically for event organizers.





As the world opens back up, consumers are eager to get back to in-person events. Competition for reaching ticket buyers will be fierce, and according to a recent survey Eventbrite commissioned with YouGovi, more than half (52%) of the Americans who attend events said they turn to social media to discover them. Eventbrite Boost helps event creators break through the noise and market their experiences, reach new audiences and grow their attendees. Eventbrite Boost provides tools for event creators to increase their following on social networks, like Instagram and YouTube, create branded emails and marketing materials, promote their events on social media, track ticket sales, and optimize and automate their advertising, all directly on Eventbrite.









Eventbrite Boost was built on Eventbrites 15 years of experience empowering creators worldwide to host events and was designed to address creators' biggest pain points. According to surveys of Eventbrite creatorsii, the majority (84%) said theyre interested in growing their events business, yet more than half (52%) dont know what in their marketing campaign is working. Eventbrite Boost helps creators make informed marketing decisions to grow their businesses. Real-time dashboards deliver personalized recommendations on the best marketing campaigns to run based on when people are most likely to buy tickets, and also provide direct insight into how their campaigns are performing. A budget optimizer also ensures advertising dollars are being spent effectively and automatically reallocates spend to the best performing channels.









We know event creators are eager to market their events, reach new audiences and increase attendance, especially as they relaunch their in-person event businesses, said Tamara Mendelsohn, chief marketing officer at Eventbrite. There are many different marketing tools available, but none are built specifically to promote events, and it can be intimidating to try to figure out which to use and how to use them. We created Eventbrite Boost to reduce complexity and help event creators save time and money by automating their marketing campaigns, so they can grow their audiences while focusing on what they do best: producing and hosting awesome experiences that bring their communities together.









Were constantly selling tickets on Eventbrite and now advertising those tickets will be easier than ever thanks to Eventbrite Boost, said David Hermann, social and media manager at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. Eventbrite Boost supports awareness and ticket sales for upcoming events throughout our entire organization, which will be both incredibly helpful and impactful.









Eventbrite is a global self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves a community of hundreds of thousands of event creators in nearly 180 countries. Since inception, Eventbrite has been at the center of the experience economy, transforming the way people organize and attend events. The company was founded by Julia Hartz, Kevin Hartz and Renaud Visage, with a vision to build a self-service platform that would make it possible for anyone to create and sell tickets to live experiences. The Eventbrite platform provides an intuitive, secure, and reliable service that enables creators to plan and execute their live and online events, whether its an annual culinary festival attracting thousands of foodies, a professional webinar, a weekly yoga workshop or a youth dance class. With over 200 million tickets distributed to more than 4 million experiences in 2020, Eventbrite is where people all over the world discover new things to do or new ways to do more of what they love.





