L3Harris Technologies and Air Tractor Announce Sky Warden™ ISR Strike Aircraft





L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX, Financial) and Air Tractor have teamed to produce the AT-802U Sky Warden, an affordable, production-ready aircraft designed for airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) and other missions in extreme combat environments.





This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506005203/en/

Sky Warden is based on the rugged and capable Air Tractor AT-802, which features the largest payload capacity of any single turbo engine aircraft. (Photo: Business Wire)





Sky Warden is based on the rugged and capable Air Tractor AT-802, which features the largest payload capacity of any single engine turboprop aircraft. It hosts L3Harris world-class family of communications, sensors and airborne ISR solutions. The platform is backed by the companys extensive turnkey ISR operation experience.









The multi-mission platform provides the operator agility and flexibility to identify, track and react to counter threats. It merges the capabilities of larger ISR and armed aircraft into one resilient package. It is also capable of takeoff and landing on unimproved airstrips allowing the aircraft to be deployed and co-located with special mission operators.









Air Tractor aircraft were developed precisely to operate in austere environments with limited infrastructure, said Jim Hirsch, President, Air Tractor, Inc. Our aircraft are built to offer unparalleled flexibility, essential ingredients for special mission operators.









Our mission systems, platforms, direct operators and sustainment teams have supported more than 1.3 million combat hours of special operations ISR and attack missions in the past 10 years, said Luke Savoie, President, Aviation Services, L3Harris. Combining that experience with Air Tractor, one of the largest turboprop aircraft OEMs in the world, enables our team to design and provide a mature platform capable of operating anywhere in the world and provides the tools needed to support any mission.









Sky Wardens name commemorates two best-in-class, multi-mission special operations combat platforms. It merges the deep history of the Vietnam era A-1E Sky Raider with the present-day U-28, which uses the callsign Warden during combat operations. Sky Warden combines their heritage and capabilities to collapse the stack, providing one aircraft capable of multiple mission roles. Learn more about the Sky Wardens legacy and how it brings modern technology to the ISR strike mission at www.L3Harris.com%2FSkyWarden.









About L3Harris Technologies









L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 48,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.









About Air Tractor, Inc.









Air Tractor is a leading manufacturer of purpose-built aircraft for agricultural, firefighting, and utility applications. Air Tractor aircraft can be found in more than 30 countries around the world and are supported by a global network of Air Tractor dealers. Air Tractor delivered its 4,000th aircraft in March 2021 and has manufactured aircraft for 46 years. https%3A%2F%2Fairtractor.com.









Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about system capabilities are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506005203/en/