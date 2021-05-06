Euroseas Ltd. Announces New Charter for One Of Its Vessels, M/V "EM Hydra"

ATHENS, Greece, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euroseas Ltd. ( ESEA, the Company or Euroseas), an owner and operator of container vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today a new time charter contract for its container vessel M/V EM Hydra. Specifically:



M/V EM Hydra, a 1,740 TEU vessel built in 2005, entered into a new time charter contract for a period between a minimum of twenty three and a maximum of twenty five months at the option of the charterer, at a gross daily rate of $20,000. The new rate will commence between May 15, 2021 and May 25, 2021 when the vessel will be redelivered from its current charterer.



Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of Euroseas commented: We are pleased to announce the new charter for our vessel, M/V EM Hydra, for a minimum period of twenty three months at a rate about two and a half times the level of her current employment. This fixture follows less than a month after our fixture of M/V Joanna, a 1,732 TEU vessel built in 1999, that was fixed for a minimum of eighteen months at a gross daily rate of $16,800 indicating how strongly the market continues to rise. This new charter will secure a minimum of $13.8m of contracted revenues and makes an EBITDA contribution of approximately $9m.

Fleet Profile:

The Euroseas Ltd. fleet profile is as follows:

Name Type Dwt TEU Year Built Employment(*) TCE Rate ($/day)

Container Carriers AKINADA BRIDGE (*) Intermediate 71,366 5,610 2001 TC until Oct-21

plus 10-12

months option $17,250; option

$20,000 SYNERGY BUSAN (+) Intermediate 50,726 4,253 2009 TC until Aug-21 /

TC until Aug-24 $12,000

$25,000 SYNERGY ANTWERP (*) Intermediate 50,726 4,253 2008 TC until Sep-23 $18,000 SYNERGY OAKLAND (*) Intermediate 50,787 4,253 2009 TC until Jun-21 CONTEX(**) 4,250

less 10% revised

every 3 months;

Currently $24,918

minus 10% from

of 21/1/21 until

21/4/21 SYNERGY KEELUNG (+) Intermediate 50,969 4,253 2009 TC until Jun-22

plus 8-12 months

option $10,000 until Jun-21;

$11,750 until Jun-22;

option $14,500 EM KEA Feeder 42,165 3,100 2007 TC until May-23 $22,000 EM ASTORIA (+) Feeder 35,600 2,788 2004 TC until Feb-22 $18,650 EVRIDIKI G (+) Feeder 34,677 2,556 2001 TC until Jan-22 $15,500 EM CORFU (*) Feeder 34,654 2,556 2001 TC until Sep-21 $10,200 DIAMANTIS P (+) Feeder 30,360 2,008 1998 TC until Aug-21 $6,500 EM SPETSES (+) Feeder 23,224 1,740 2007 TC until Jul-21 $8,100 EM HYDRA (*) Feeder 23,351 1,740 2005 TC until May-21

TC until April-23 $7,200

$20,000 JOANNA (*) Feeder 22,301 1,732 1999 TC until Oct-22 $16,800 AEGEAN EXPRESS (*) Feeder 18,581 1,439 1997 TC until Mar-22 $11,500 Total Container Carriers 14 539,487 42,281

Notes:

(*) TC denotes time charter. All dates listed are the earliest redelivery dates under each time charter unless the contract rate is lower than the current market rate in which cases the latest redelivery date is assumed; vessels with the latest redelivery date shown are marked by (+).

(**) The CONTEX (Container Ship Time Charter Assessment Index) has been published by the Hamburg and Bremen Shipbrokers Association (VHBS) since October 2007. The CONTEX is a company-independent index of time charter rates for container ships. It is based on assessments of the current day charter rates of six selected container ship types, which are representative of their size categories: Type 1,100 TEU and Type 1,700 TEU with a charter period of one year, and the Types 2,500, 2,700, 3,500 and 4,250 TEU, all with a charter period of two years.

About Euroseas Ltd.

Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA.



Euroseas operates in the container shipping market. Euroseas' operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements.

The Company has a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 Feeder containerships and 5 Intermediate Container carriers. Euroseas 14 containerships have a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and the Company's growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy; including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to changes in the demand for containerships, competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

