VERB to Showcase its Interactive Sales Enablement SaaS Applications at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 12:20 p.m. ET

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. ( VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that is presenting at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference being held May 13-14, 2021. Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of VERB, will provide an overview of VERBs strategy and market opportunities, its innovative sales enablement software-as-a-service (SaaS) product offerings, the imminent commercial release of the integration of its interactive video sales technology into Microsoft Outlook, new hypergrowth initiatives in livestream ecommerce, and its financial performance.

Presentation Date: Friday, May 14, 2021

Presentation Time: 12:20 p.m. ET / 9:20 a.m. PT

Event Registration Link: Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference

YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oqVhCXiznUE

The Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference, a showcase for small-cap investing, will be held in an entirely virtual setting. Designed to bridge the gap between small-cap companies, investors and traders, the Conference enables companies to network and communicate with a broad and diverse global investor audience.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. ( VERB) transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Companys Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), and verbLEARN (Learning Management System application). The Company has offices in California and Utah. For more information, please visit: www.verb.tech.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as anticipate, expect, project, plan, or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to, among other things, the Company's projected financial performance and operating results, including SaaS Recurring Revenue, as well as statements regarding the Company's progress towards achieving its strategic objectives, including the successful integration and future performance of acquisitions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on our business, customers, markets and the worldwide economy; our plans to attract new customers, retain existing customers and increase our annual revenue; the development and delivery of new products, including verbLIVE; our plans and expectations regarding software-as-a-service offerings; our ability to execute on, integrate, and realize the benefits of any acquisitions; fluctuations in our quarterly results of operations and other operating measures; increasing competition; general economic, market and business conditions. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors are referred to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

888.504.9929

[email protected] verb.tech

Media Contact:

855.250.2300, ext.107

[email protected]