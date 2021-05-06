Magnet Forensics to Host 2021 First Quarter Results Conference Call





Magnet Forensics Inc. (TSX: MAGT) (Magnet Forensics or the Company), today announced that it will release its first quarter 2021 financial results by press release on Thursday, May 13, 2021, prior to market open. The Company will subsequently hold a conference call that same day, Thursday, May 13, at 08:00 am Eastern Time hosted by Mr. Adam Belsher, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Angelo Loberto, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.









Conference Call Details











DATE:











Thursday, May 13, 2021











TIME:











08:00 am ET











DIAL-IN NUMBER:











1 (844) 949-4800 or 1 (639) 491-2377











TAPED REPLAY:











1 (800) 585-8367 or 1 (416) 621-4642











REFERENCE NUMBER:











2164817













A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on the events page of the investors section of Magnet Forensics website at www.magnetforensics.com. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to hear the webcast. An archived webcast will be available for one year.









About Magnet Forensics









Founded in 2010, Magnet Forensics is a developer of digital investigation software that acquires, analyzes, reports on, and manages evidence from digital sources, including computers, mobile devices, IoT devices and cloud services. Magnet Forensics software is used by more than 4,000 public and private sector customers in over 90 countries and helps investigators fight crime, protect assets and guard national security.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506005194/en/