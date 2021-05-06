Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Announces Appointment of Jonathan Severn to Lead the Company's Prepaid Card Division

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Announces Appointment of Jonathan Severn to Lead the Company's Prepaid Card Division

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

NORTHRIDGE, CA, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire-- Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. ( IPSI) (Innovative or the Company), a Southern California based fintech company focused on building a 21st century universal digital payment platform, IPSIPay, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Severn to lead the Companys prepaid card division.

Mr. Severn is an invaluable addition to our team, said CEO Willaim Corbett. We believe Jonathans track record and success in the credit and prepaid cards business makes him the ideal person to lead our merchant processing and P2P division. With the final development of our payment processing system just around the corner, were confident that Jonathans leadership will enable a swift integration of IPSIPay card services into our universal digital marketplace platform.

Native of Ventura County, Mr. Severn has been involved in the prepaid cards payment industry for over 30 years. In 1990, Mr. Severn served as an agent for Cardservice International, the largest privately held Independent Service Organization serving hundreds of thousands of merchants nationwide with credit card processing services, a rewards program, and software development. During his time at Cardservice, the Company became the largest privately held Independent Service Organization and Mr. Severns agency was the second largest in the U.S. In 2002, Cardservice International was sold to First Data in total for over $450 million. Following his time at Cardservice International, Mr. Severn founded Applied Merchant that oversaw approximately $20 billion annually in credit card transactions. The Company was sold for almost $150 million to Prudential Insurance in 2018. I am very excited to join IPSIPay and hope to bring my experience and knowledge to elevate the Companys cards and merchant processing business moving forward. I am intrigued by the business model IPSIPay has developed, including the humanitarian aspect that addresses challenges faced by underserved consumer. Since I have built my companies from ground up, I can also relate to the challenges small companies face daily and I welcome the opportunity to lead the IPSIPay P2P division.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate, "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology and include statements regarding the expected contribution of Mr. Severn. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of the press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectation include, among others, Mr. Severn s ability to enable a swift integration of IPSIPay card services into the Companys universal digital marketplace platform, our ability to position the Company for future profitability, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide, including the impact to the economy in California and Mexico, and the other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, and the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

For investor inquiries please call (866) 477-4729 or email [email protected]

ti?nf=ODIzMTIyOSM0MTY5NzIyIzUwMDA3MzkyOQ==
4fcd3009-1e22-4dc1-a94e-a3039fcd4175
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)