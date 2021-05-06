Logo
Oak Street Health Wins "EHR Innovation Award" in 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Awards

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image



Oak+Street+Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH, or the Company), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, today announced that it has been selected as a winner in the fifth annual MedTech+Breakthrough+Awards, winning the EHR Innovation Award in the Electronic Health Records category.



Oak Street Health is recognized with the EHR Innovation Award for its proprietary technology platform, Canopy, which helps drive success of the Companys value-based care model. Canopy underlies every aspect of Oak Street Healths day-to-day clinical and operational workflows, allowing care teams to tailor care plans to the needs of both the patient and the business. Built on top of a cutting-edge tech stack, Canopy delivers context-rich, intuitive experiences that put the right insights in front of care teams at the right time.



Canopy was built from the ground-up to enable our care teams to provide an unmatched patient experience and top-quality care without the administrative burden of traditional healthcare technology, said Colton Ortolf, Senior Director of Product of Oak Street Health. Canopy's deep integration with our clinical workflows allows us to surface targeted insights at the point of care, which help our teams better manage the care provided to our patients whose needs extend far beyond what can be provided in a traditional visit with their physician. Winning the EHR Innovation Award in this years MedTech Breakthrough Awards is validation of the role Canopy plays in furthering our mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be.



Canopy integrates patient data across the continuum of care and leverages internally-developed machine learning models to provide actionable insights and drive workflows to accelerate operational efficiency and effective clinical management and oversight. Canopys leading technology stack makes use of modern architecture patterns, cloud-native distributed computing, stream processing and the latest in responsive web development tool sets to deliver a superior experience to care teams.



The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This years program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from over 17 countries throughout the world.



To learn more about Oak Street Healths value-based primary care model, click+here.



Source: Oak Street Health



About Oak Street Health



Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the Company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 80 centers across 13 states. To learn more about Oak Street Healths proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506005755/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)