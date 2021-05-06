MEDIA ADVISORY*** Third Federal Partners with MetroHealth for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in Slavic Village Thursday, May 6

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is open to the community to support a neighborhood in the most need. Fewer than 18% of Slavic Village residents are currently vaccinated. MetroHealth professionals will be administering the Pfizer vaccine to everyone ages 16+ at a drive-thru/walk-thru clinic. Nearly 200 people are already pre-registered. Additional clinics will be held on May 13, and May 20. Walk-ins are welcome. The vaccine is free.

Time: The clinic is open from noon to 7pm today, May 6.

Executives will be available to the media between 12:30 and 1:30pm

Ben Stefanski, Marketing and Communications Director, Third Federal

Brook Watts, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, MetroHealth

Location: Third Federal Corporate Campus associate parking area. Members of the media should use the entrance at 7100 Aetna Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44105.

