EQT Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger Involving EQT Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – EQT





Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger involving EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) and Alta Resources Development, LLC is fair to EQT shareholders. Under the purchase agreement, EQT will acquire all of the membership interests in Altas upstream and midstream subsidiaries for approximately $2.925 billion in cash and stock. EQT is expected to issue approximately 105 million shares of EQT common stock in connection with the merger.









Halper Sadeh encourages EQT shareholders to %3Cb%3Eclick+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options%3C%2Fb%3E or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].









The investigation concerns whether EQT and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for EQT shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for EQT shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of EQT shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.









Halper Sadeh encourages EQT shareholders to %3Cb%3Eclick+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options%3C%2Fb%3E or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].









Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.









Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506005772/en/