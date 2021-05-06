Glass Lewis Joins ISS In Recommending Adverum Shareholders Vote for All Three Independent Sonic Director Nominees





The Sonic Fund II, L.P. (Sonic), which beneficially owns approximately 6.8% of the outstanding common stock of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) (the Company or Adverum), today announced that leading proxy advisory firm Glass, Lewis & Co., LLC (Glass Lewis) has joined Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (ISS) in recommending that Adverum stockholders vote FOR the election of Sonics three independent, highly qualified nominees (the Nominees) Jean Bennett, Jodi Cook and Herbert Hughes for election to the Companys Board of Directors (the Board) at the upcoming 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the 2021 Annual Meeting), which will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.









In reaching its conclusion, Glass Lewis noted the following:1















[S]ince the recent SUSAR event, the narrative of this proxy contest has completely turned, in our view, to the point where the boards case against the Dissident now appears to be sorely lacking in credibility, while the Dissidents arguments (particularly that the Company should direct greater attention towards resolving the safety issues of ADVM-022) seemingly carry a great deal of prescience.



















Considering the recent SUSAR event and the implications thereof, we are inclined to agree with the Dissidents case for the board change being sought here.



















In our view, the Dissident has put forth a compelling slate of director nominees, most of whom have relevant experience and expertise in the medical field, who should be able to help the Company to navigate through its current situation. In particular, we highlight Dissident Nominees Jean Bennett and Jodi Cook, both of whom have a great deal of experience and expertise in the gene therapy field, as their biographies would attest to



















Meanwhile, we note that Dissident Nominee Herbert Hughes has extensive experience in the financial services industry, has held leadership roles in a diverse range of businesses (gaming, oil services, and investment banking), and currently serves as a director of Byrna Technologies, a publicly-traded defense technology firm. In our view, Mr. Hughes background and experience, particularly in financial markets and capital allocation, could help to round out the skill sets of, and provide a complementary perspective to the Companys board, particularly one that is heavily weighted towards individuals with backgrounds in various medical fields.



















[T]he recent SUSAR event has unfortunately laid bare the Companys shortcomings in addressing the inflammation issue of its sole product candidate, ADVM-022. In light of the recent developments, we believe that change at the board level is warranted, and that the Dissident Nominees represent the more compelling slate of director candidates for the Company at this time.



















Accordingly, we recommend that shareholders vote on the Dissidents GREEN proxy card FOR all nominees.













