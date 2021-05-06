HireQuest Sets First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call for Monday, May 17, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET





HireQuest, Inc. (Nasdaq: HQI), a national franchisor of on-demand and temporary staffing services, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 p.m. Mountain time) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.









Date:











Monday, May 17, 2021











Time:











4:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 p.m. Mountain time)











Toll-free dial-in number:











1-888-506-0062











International dial-in number:











1-973-528-0011











Entry Code:











662999













Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.









The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.webcaster4.com%2FWebcast%2FPage%2F2359%2F41301 and via the investor relations section of HireQuests website at www.hirequest.com.









A replay of the conference call will be available through May 31, 2021.









Toll-free replay number:











1-877-481-4010











International replay number:











1-919-882-2331











Replay Passcode:











41301













About HireQuest









HireQuest, Inc. is a nationwide franchisor that provides on-demand labor and commercial staffing solutions in the light industrial, blue-collar, and commercial segments of the staffing industry for HireQuest Direct, HireQuest, Snelling, and LINK franchised offices across the United States. Through its national network of over 200 franchisee-owned offices in more than 35 states and the District of Columbia, HireQuest provides employment for approximately 60,000 individuals annually that work for thousands of customers in numerous industries including construction, light industrial, manufacturing, hospitality, clerical, medical, travel, and event services. For more information, visit www.hirequest.com.





