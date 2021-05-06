Interlink Electronics Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

IRVINE, Calif., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINK), a world-leading trusted advisor and technology partner in the advancing world of human-machine interface (HMI) and force-sensing technologies, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Net revenue for the quarter was $1.6 million, down 7% from the prior year period. Gross margin was substantially consistent with prior year at 56%. The Company completed its relisting with Nasdaq in March 2021.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Amounts in thousands except per share data and percentages)

































Three months ended March 31, Consolidated Financial Results

2021

2020

$

%















Net revenue

$ 1,568

$ 1,691

$ (123)

(7.3)% Gross profit

$ 874

$ 959

$ (85)

(8.9)% Gross margin



55.7%



56.7%

































Income (loss) from operations

$ (60)

$ (72)

$ 12

nm%























Net income (loss)

$ (43)

$ (18)

$ (25)

nm% Earnings (loss) per share diluted

$ (0.01)

$ (0.00)

$ (0.01)

nm%



Revenue in the first quarter of 2021 decreased 7% to $1 .6 million from $1 .7 million in the same yearago period, primarily due to lower demand of our custom products in the medical market and for our standard products, offset by higher higher demand of our custom products in the industrial and consumer markets. Demand in the medical market continues to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic which has impacted our customers' ability to install devices in hospitals, while increases in product volume in the industrial and consumer products was due to an increase in our customers' demands and purchases on corresponding products and programs.

Gross margin decreased slightly to 55.7% in the current quarter from 56.7% in the yearago quarter. Gross margin is impacted by the mix of products and customers, and operational efficiencies, which were substantially consistent in both periods.

Income/loss from operations was an operating loss of $60 thousand for the first quarter of 2021, compared with an operating loss of $72 thousand in the same period in 2020. Operating income/loss was impacted by lower operating expenses in the current quarter, as a result of forgiveness of the $186 thousand PPP loan, offset partially by higher legal, professional, and registration fees associated with relisting on Nasdaq in March 2021 , as well as continued strategic investments in sales and marketing personnel and operational and administrative infrastructure.

In the first quarter of 2021, aftertax net income/loss was a net loss of $43 thousand, or loss of $0.01 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $18 thousand, or $0.00 per diluted share, in the same yearago period.

per diluted share, compared to net loss of $18 thousand, or per diluted share, in the same yearago period. Interlink ended the quarter with $6 .1 million in cash and cash equivalents.

"We have seen a strong rebound in demand for our products during the first quarter leading to a robust sales pipeline across multiple industries and based on current momentum we expect to show year over year revenue growth for the remainder of 2021," said Steven N. Bronson, Chairman, President, and CEO of Interlink Electronics. "We have added additional resources including our new vice president of engineering and advanced materials as well as key hires within our sales team.

"In Q1, we also delivered on our promise to uplist on the NASDAQ Capital Market and are tracking to our other objectives and plans for continued growth," added Mr. Bronson.

About Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Interlink Electronics is a world-leading trusted provider of HMI, sensor, and IoT solutions. In addition to standard product offerings, Interlink utilizes its expertise in materials science, manufacturing, firmware, and software to produce in-house system solutions for custom applications. For 35 years, Interlink has led the printed electronics industry in the commercialization of its patented Force Sensing Resistor technology and has supplied some of the world's top electronics manufacturers with intuitive sensor and interface technologies like the VersaPad and the new VersaPad Plus, which boasts the largest active surface area of any resistive touchpad. It also has a proven track record of supplying technological solutions for mission-critical applications in a diverse range of marketsincluding medical, automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunications, and industrial controlproviding standard and custom-designed sensors that give engineers the flexibility and functionally they seek in today's sophisticated electronic devices. Interlink serves an international customer base from its headquarters in Irvine, California, and pending world-class materials science lab and R&D center in Camarillo, California. They are supported by strategic global locations covering manufacturing, distribution, and sales support. For more information, please visit InterlinkElectronics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the company's views on future financial performance and are generally identified by phrases such as "thinks," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," and similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statement. These statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the company's industry, R&D initiatives, competition and capital requirements. Other factors and uncertainties that could affect the company's forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: our success in predicting new markets and the acceptance of our new products; efficient management of our infrastructure; the pace of technological developments and industry standards evolution and their effect on our target product and market choices; the effect of outsourcing technology development; changes in the ordering patterns of our customers; a decrease in the quality and/or reliability of our products; protection of our proprietary intellectual property; competition by alternative sophisticated as well as generic products; continued availability of raw materials for our products at competitive prices; disruptions in our manufacturing facilities; risks of international sales and operations including fluctuations in exchange rates; compliance with regulatory requirements applicable to our manufacturing operations; and customer concentrations. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Annual Report (Form 10-K) or Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Interlink Electronics, Inc.

[email protected]

Steven N. Bronson, CEO

805-623-4184



INTERLINK ELECTRONICS, INC.

CONENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)





















March 31,

December 31,





2021

2020





(in thousands, except par value)

ASSETS













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,098

$ 6,120

Restricted cash



5



5

Accounts receivable, net



970



1,113

Inventories



881



866

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



337



392

Total current assets



8,291



8,496

Property, plant and equipment, net



364



407

Intangible assets, net



179



195

Right-of-use assets



272



334

Deferred tax assets



548



527

Other assets



64



63

Total assets

$ 9,718

$ 10,022

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities













Accounts payable

$ 286

$ 235

Accrued liabilities



295



343

Lease liabilities, current



195



219

PPP loan payable







186

Accrued income taxes



53



59

Total current liabilities



829



1,042

















Long term liabilities













Lease liabilities, long term



99



140

Total long-term liabilities



99



140

Total liabilities



928



1,182

















Stockholders' equity













Preferred stock









Common stock



7



7

Additional paid-in-capital



57,971



57,966

Accumulated other comprehensive income



25



37

Accumulated deficit



(49,213)



(49,170)

Total stockholders' equity



8,790



8,840

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 9,718

$ 10,022



INTERLINK ELECTRONICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)



































Three months ended March 31,











2021

2020







(in thousands, except per share data) Revenue, net













$ 1,568

$ 1,691 Cost of revenue















694



732 Gross profit















874



959 Operating expenses:























Engineering, research and development















217



285 Selling, general and administrative















717



746 Total operating expenses















934



1,031 Income (loss) from operations















(60)



(72) Other income (expense):























Other income (expense), net















10



6 Income (loss) before income taxes















(50)



(66) Income tax expense (benefit)















(7)



(48) Net income (loss)













$ (43)

$ (18)

























Earnings (loss) per share basic and diluted













$ (0.01)

$ (0.00)

























Weighted average common shares outstanding basic

and diluted















6,601



6,563

