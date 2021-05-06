Ram Truck Brand Teams With Foo Fighters to Launch New Advertising Campaign to Shine a "Spotlight" on Everyday Rock Stars

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

"Rock Star" will kick off the "Spotlight" campaign across Ram's social media channels, featuring Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters in his Ram 1500

of Foo Fighters in his Ram 1500 The campaign launches with two spots, "Rock Star" and "Overtime," both narrated by Grohl; third spot, "Best Part," to debut later this month

"Spotlight" reinforces the shared values of the Ram Truck brand and Foo Fighters, shining a light on parents, family caregivers, coaches, teachers and all those who remind us they are built to serve, even in the most challenging times

The spots are set to "Making A Fire," the opening track of the band's massive 10th album "Medicine at Midnight," and will run across television, digital and Ram's official YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels

The campaign coincides with two new projects directed by Grohl: "What Drives Us," a feature-film documentary described by Grohl as his "love letter to every musician that has ever jumped in an old van with their friends and left it all behind for the simple reward of playing music" "From Cradle to Stage," an original unscripted television series inspired by his mother Virginia Hanlon Grohl and her critically acclaimed book of the same name



Beginning today, the Ram Truck brand and Foo Fighters join forces to pay homage to everyday heroes with the launch of a new multimedia campaign, "Spotlight," which includes three new videos spanning television, digital and Ram Truck brand social media channels.

The campaign will kick off just before Mother's Day and coincides with the release of "From Cradle to Stage," a new unscripted series directed by Grohl and inspired by his mother Virginia Hanlon Grohl and her critically acclaimed book. This follows closely on the release of "What Drives Us," a documentary Grohl directed as "a love letter to every musician that has ever jumped in an old van with their friends and left it all behind for the simple reward of playing music."

"Foo Fighters' story with the Ram Truck brand started 25 years ago when they piled into a Ram van and headed out on the road in search of a dream," said Olivier Francois, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Stellantis. "Their ability to pursue those dreams were enabled by the ones who have continued to support the band throughout what has turned out to be a one-of-a-kind journey. Now, we come full circle with the Foo Fighters in a collaboration that recognizes the challenges and celebrates the triumphs of our everyday heroes, especially during this last year, and further reinforces our 'Built to Serve' commitment to Ram customers everywhere."

Stretching back to the #RamBandVan initiative launched in 2018 and decades earlier to the '90s and the band's original Ram van featured in "What Drives Us," the partnership between the Ram Truck brand and Foo Fighters was born out of a shared passion: A desire to enable hardworking musicians to get out and tour, knowing the struggles, financial and otherwise, that come with the grassroots touring lifestyle. The #RamBandVan program has and will continue to support determined musicians as they get back to doing what they love.

Soundtracked by Foo Fighters' anthemic "Making A Fire," the campaign kicks off with an extended 60-second version of "Rock Star" featuring Dave Grohl. As a tribute to the mentors and leaders who are Ram truck owners, the video showcases everyday people helping kids with their struggles, while Grohl is seen driving his Ram 1500 and listing all the ways it takes to overcome obstacles on the path to rock stardom before humbly stating, "bringing out the very best of them, takes the very best of us."

Two additional 30-second campaign spots, "Overtime" and "Best Part," will run across television. A 30-second version of "Rock Star" will also run across television.

The Ram Truck brand's "Spotlight" campaign was created in collaboration with Austin, Texas-based agency GSD&M with support from G7 Entertainment Marketing, who brokered the Foo Fighters partnership.

Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.



Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

1,075 lb.-ft. of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 37,100 lbs. with Ram 3500

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup Ram Power Wagon

Ram 1500, America's most powerful half-ton diesel pickup with 480 lb.-ft. of torque, achieves an unsurpassed 33 mpg highway and delivers up to 1,000 miles of range on a single tank of fuel

Ram 1500 TRX is the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced pickup truck in the world

Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Ram and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Ram Truck brand: www.ramtrucks.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RamTrucks

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ramtrucks

Twitter: www.twitter.com/RamTrucks and @StellantisNA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/RamTrucks, https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

For more information, please visit the Stellantis media site for North America at https://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ram-truck-brand-teams-with-foo-fighters-to-launch-new-advertising-campaign-to-shine-a-spotlight-on-everyday-rock-stars-301285671.html

SOURCE Stellantis