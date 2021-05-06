Wet Electronics Rescue Pouch by Absorbits to Launch on HSN

PROVO, Utah, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ABSORBITS won judges over during QVC and HSN 's The Big Find product search and is scheduled to appear on HSN on 5/9/21. Through the second annual international search, which kicked off in July 2020, QVC and HSN discovered some of the most unique and innovative products in apparel, jewelry, accessories, footwear, beauty, and new categories for this year including home dcor, home innovations, electronics and culinary including food. Now, these brands will introduce their products to an audience of millions across QVC and HSN's multiple platforms.

Absorbits provides an easy way to dry out electronics and valuables that have been exposed to moisture.

"Absorbits provides an easy and reliable way to have padded protection and to dry out electronics and valuables that have been exposed to moisture. Life happens, be ready with Absorbits!" says Elliot Harris, Founder and Inventor at Absorbits. The Absorbits line at HSN will include their reusable moisture removal bags and storage for electronics, cellphones, tools, and other valuables."

QVC and HSN form one of the world's largest video commerce platforms, reaching more than 90 million homes in the U.S. (218 million worldwide) via broadcast channels and millions more via streaming, web, mobile, and social platforms. As the pioneers of video storytelling, QVC and HSN offer vendors the platforms and tools to build relationships with an engaged community of digitally savvy shoppers. The Big Find builds on QVC and HSN's foundation of launching and fostering the growth of some of today's most successful brands through the power of live video storytelling, discovery-driven shopping experiences, and loyal customer community-building.

"The Big Find offers entrepreneurs a platform to share their stories and bring their products to life," said Mary Campbell, Chief Merchandising Officer, Qurate Retail Group, and Chief Commerce Officer, QVC US. "We were amazed and inspired by all of the unique and innovative brands we had the privilege of meeting with during our product search and now we are excited to start introducing them to our customers across all of our platforms. We are committed to always bringing our customers new discoveries and a differentiated product assortment."

For additional information on ABSORBITS, please visit ABSORBITS.COM or contact ELLIOT HARRIS. To learn more about The Big Find and future opportunities, visit QVC.com and HSN.com .

Our bags are equipped with a system that removes moisture. Absorbits Moisture Absorber Phone Drying Bags can be used multiple times, making them must-have mobile accessories. Simply dry with a hair dryer or clothes dryer on the lowest setting. They are ideal for hurricane readiness and for the outdoor enthusiast seeking a padded case for protection.

QVC delivers the joy of discovery through the power of relationships. Every day, QVC engages millions of shoppers in a journey of discovery through an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products, from home and fashion to beauty, electronics, and jewelry. Along the way, QVC connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories, and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, Pa., and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan, Italy, and through a joint venture in China. Worldwide, QVC engages millions of shoppers via 12 broadcast networks and multiple streaming services, websites, mobile apps, and social pages. To learn more, visit corporate.qvc.com, follow @QVC on Facebook , Instagram , or Twitter , or follow QVC on Pinterest , YouTube , or LinkedIn .

HSN delivers the thrill of discovery through inspiring the customer's passions. HSN is a leading interactive and lifestyle retailer, offering a curated assortment of exclusive products and top brand names to its customers. HSN incorporates entertainment, personalities, and industry experts to provide an entirely unique shopping experience. At HSN, customers find exceptional selections in health and beauty, jewelry, home/lifestyle, fashion/accessories, and electronics. HSN engages millions of customers across the U.S. via two broadcast networks, a website, and multiple streaming services, mobile apps, and social pages. HSN was founded over 40 years ago as the first shopping network and is based in St. Petersburg, Fla. To learn more, visit corporate.hsn.com, follow @HSN on Facebook , Instagram , or Twitter , or follow HSN on Pinterest , YouTube , or LinkedIn .

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) includes QVC, HSN, Zulily and the Cornerstone brands (collectively, "Qurate Retail GroupSM"), as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group believes in a Third Way to Shop beyond transactional ecommerce or traditional brick-and-mortar stores. In addition to being a world leader in video commerce, Qurate Retail Group is among the top 10 ecommerce retailers in North America (according to Digital Commerce 360) and is a leader in mobile commerce and social commerce. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com , follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter , or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn . QVC and Q are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc.

