Newest Hibbett Sports Now Open For Business In Richmond, VA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB), the Birmingham-based premium athleisure and footwear retailer operating more than 1,000 stores nationwide, today announced the opening of the newest Hibbett Sports in Richmond, Virginia. The new store is located at; 3822 Mechanicsville Turnpike at the intersection of Laburnam Ave and Mechanicsville Ave and is the fourth Hibbett location in the Richmond area.

"We are incredibly excited for the opportunity to provide a top-tier sneaker and fashion apparel experience in the East Highland Park area of Richmond," said Jade Chambliss, Store Manager, Hibbett Sports. "We can't wait to engage with our local customers and build solid relationships with the community here."

The new 4,500 sq foot boutique-style store features an open-concept and easy navigation of newly released, exclusive and hard-to-find footwear, athletic apparel and equipment from brands like Nike, Jordan, adidas, Puma, New Balance and Reebok, along with fashion brands like Smokerise, Never Broke Again, Tommy Hilfiger and more. The unique store design includes multiple mannequins showcasing stylist curated head-to-toe outfits to inspire customers while they shop. There are also phone charging stations and other upscale amenities for customers to enjoy along with the exceptional customer service Hibbett is known for.

The new Richmond store offers many convenient shopping options such as; Buy Online Pick Up In Store, Reserve Online Pick Up In Store, Curbside Pick Up and Ship to Store, making it easy for consumers to find exactly what they want, when they want it. The store also offers a generous customer loyalty program called Hibbett Rewards, Klarna split payment options, text communication updates and much more.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with 1069 Hibbett Sports and City Gear specialty stores, located in 35 states nationwide. Hibbett has a rich history of serving customers for more than 75 years with convenient locations, personalized service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan, and adidas. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com . Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @hibbettsports and @citygear.

Media Contact: Wendy Yellin, [email protected] or [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newest-hibbett-sports-now-open-for-business-in-richmond-va-301284979.html

SOURCE Hibbett Sporting Goods Inc.