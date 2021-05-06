Logo
Resorts World Las Vegas Announces Partnership With Cryptocurrency Exchange Gemini

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Deal marks first-ever partnership between Las Vegas casino-resort and cryptocurrency exchange

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, May 6, 2021

LAS VEGAS, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Resorts World Las Vegas and Gemini, a cryptocurrency exchange and custodian, announced a partnership to explore future opportunities which would allow patrons to use their Gemini crypto wallet to enhance the integrated resort experience. This partnership aims to make Resorts World Las Vegas one of the most crypto-friendly resorts on the Las Vegas Strip, offering guests the convenience and security that only Gemini can provide.

(PRNewsfoto/Resorts World Las Vegas)

Together, the companies are pursuing creation and implementation of crypto-friendly services at best-in-class institutional rates across all areas of the integrated resort experience. Details about these services will be finalized and announced in the coming weeks.

"As the first ground-up resort development on the Strip in more than a decade, Resorts World Las Vegas is committed to integrating innovative technology conveniences across the resort to enhance the overall guest journey," said Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World Las Vegas. "By partnering with Gemini, a leader in cryptocurrency exchange, we are taking another step toward providing progressive guest experience solutions for today's Las Vegas traveler."

"We are incredibly excited to work with Resorts World Las Vegas, the first casino on the Las Vegas Strip to partner with a crypto platform and explore integrating crypto into their guest experience. Whether it's the ability for their customers to use cryptocurrency at Resorts World Las Vegas or convert dollars into crypto, being one of the first to support crypto is a great way to meet the needs of the next generation of customers and provide a 21st century experience," said Tyler Winklevoss, CEO of Gemini.

About Resorts World Las Vegas
Resorts World Las Vegas is being developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission. The company has affiliated operations in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas. Resorts World Las Vegas is one of the largest hotel construction sites in the U.S., rapidly moving forward with over 3,000 construction workers on-site daily at the nearly 88-acre site. In partnership with Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Resorts World Las Vegas will integrate three of Hilton's premium brands into its resort campus, including Las Vegas Hilton, the resort's full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas, Hilton's lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton's network of independent luxury properties, which will operate as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting's internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. Resorts World Las Vegas will feature 3,500 guest rooms and suites, an innovative, next-generation gaming floor, world-class food and beverage options, a 5,000-capacity theatre, distinct nightlife venues, a curated retail collection of designer and boutique shops, and more. The integrated resort will weave time-honored traditions of the international Resorts World brand into the fabric of Las Vegas, introducing a bold, fresh take on hospitality to the city with stunning design, progressive technology and world-class guest service. Resorts World Las Vegas isSharecare Health Security VERIFIEDwithForbes Travel Guide,a verification that ensures the resort has appropriate health safety procedures in place.Formore information, visitrwlasvegas.comor find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Genting Group
Genting Group comprises Genting Berhad (KLSE: GENTING), the holding company, and its listed companies Genting Malaysia Berhad (KLSE: GENM), Genting Plantations Berhad (KLSE: GENP) and Genting Singapore Limited (SGX: G13). Genting Group is involved in leisure and hospitality, palm oil plantations, power generation, oil and gas, property development, life sciences and biotechnology activities, with operations spanning across the globe, including in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, China, the United States of America, Bahamas and the United Kingdom. Genting Group is a leader in the global gaming and hospitality industry. Founded in 1965, Genting Group has more than 50 years of experience in developing and operating destination resorts in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas, offering an unparalleled resort experience and iconic entertainment attractions to over 50 million visitors a year. For more information, visitwww.genting.com.

About Gemini
Gemini is a platform that allows customers to buy, sell, store, and earn cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, ether, and DeFi tokens. Gemini's simple, reliable, and secure products are built to empower the individual. Gemini was founded in 2014 by twin brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.

CONTACT:
Emily Kjesbo
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resorts-world-las-vegas-announces-partnership-with-cryptocurrency-exchange-gemini-301285716.html

SOURCE Resorts World Las Vegas

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)