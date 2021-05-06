Logo
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Receives Patent "Notice of Allowance" From The Mexican Patent and Trademark Office (IMPI)

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TEL AVIV, Israel and BETHESDA, Md., May 6, 2021

TEL AVIV, Israel and BETHESDA, Md., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX), a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based medicine, announced today that it had received "Notice of Allowance" from the Mexican Patent and Trademark Office (IMPI) in relation to the company's patent titled: 'System and method for high throughput screening of cancer cells'. The decision of the Mexican patent authority follows the European Patent Office (EPO) "Intention to Grant a European Patent" notice to the company from October 2020, concerning the same patent application.

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc.)

Eyal Barad, Cannabics Pharmaceuticals' co-founder and CEO commented: "This patent application is a great example of Cannabics's innovative and novel approach to the drug discovery process in our field. The patent was already granted in Israel and in South Africa, and we have been notified of intention to grant in Europe and now also in Mexico. This opens many interesting opportunities for the company in these markets, which we intend to develop and grow."

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals:

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX) is a U.S. public company and a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based medicine. The Company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health to conduct scientific and clinical research on cannabinoid formulations and cancer. For more information, please visit www.cannabics.com. For the latest updates on Cannabics Pharmaceuticals follow the Company on Twitter @Cannabics, Facebook @CannabicsPharmaceuticals, LinkedIn, and on Instagram @Cannabics_Pharmaceuticals.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal securities laws. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those outlined in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed April 14th, 2021. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc., which are condoned by the Company, must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its source.

For more information about Cannabics:
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Phone: +1-(877)-424-2429
[email protected]
http://www.Cannabics.com

Related Links
https://www.cannabics.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cannabics-pharmaceuticals-receives-patent-notice-of-allowance-from-the-mexican-patent-and-trademark-office-impi-301285711.html

SOURCE Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

