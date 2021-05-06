2 Falling Knives to Catch

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

2 Falling Knives to Catch

Wall Street recommends purchasing these two stocks

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (

AKBA, Financial), Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM, Financial) have performed so poorly over the prior 52 weeks through May 5, with the share prices losing more than 59%, that their stocks are now called ''falling knives''. Sell side analysts on Wall Street, however, recommends to purchase these stocks.

It is not so infrequent to see some investors trying to catch falling knives close to their lowest levels, as they target the highest return possible following an expected strong rebound in the share price. These investors should also be aware of the remarkable risk implied with falling knives, as the share price tumble could anticipate permanent issues.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc

Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Akebia Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development and commercialization in North America and internationally of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics were trading at around $3.05 per unit at close on Wednesday following a 73.87% decline over the past 52 weeks.

The stock has a market capitalization of $487.72 million, a 52-week range of $2.09 to $13.71 and a 14-day relative strength index of 45, which indicates that the stock is still far from oversold levels despite the share price tumble.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 4 out of 10 for the financial strength rating of the company. A Piotroski F-Score of 3 out of 9 and an Altman Z-Score of -2.79 indicate that there is a possibility the company could go bankrupt within 2 years, as business operations are poor, while the financial condition is not stable.

With regard to the profitability of the company, the return on total assets (ROA), return on equity (ROE) and return on capital (ROC) ratios are all yielding negative. As well badly are also performing the operating profit margin and the net profit margin, although these two financial indicators are still better than their industry median.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of moderate buy and an average price target of $6.71 per share.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc

Based in Redwood City, California, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc is a biotechnology developer of therapies for the treatment of chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc were trading at around $3.66 per unit at close on Wednesday after an 81.42% occurring over the past 52 weeks.

The stock has a market capitalization of $358.41 million, a 52-week range of $3.46 to $26.98 and a 14-day relative strength index of 21, which suggests that the share price trespassed oversold levels.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 5 out of 10 for the financial strength rating of the company.

A Piotroski F-Score of 3 out of 9 tells that the balance sheet of the company is not robust, meaning, the capital has not always been managed at its best.

With regard to the profitability of the company, many financial indicators have shown poor performance, but there is, however, a detail that is worth mentioning: the ROE, ROA, and ROC ratios, though also negative, are still yielding better than their industry median.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of moderate buy with a price target of $8.38 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands. You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso