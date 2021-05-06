2 Falling Knives to Catch

Akebia Therapeutics Inc ( AKBA, Financial), Adverum Biotechnologies Inc ( ADVM, Financial) have performed so poorly over the prior 52 weeks through May 5, with the share prices losing more than 59%, that their stocks are now called ''falling knives''. Sell side analysts on Wall Street, however, recommends to purchase these stocks.

It is not so infrequent to see some investors trying to catch falling knives close to their lowest levels, as they target the highest return possible following an expected strong rebound in the share price. These investors should also be aware of the remarkable risk implied with falling knives, as the share price tumble could anticipate permanent issues.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc

Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Akebia Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development and commercialization in North America and internationally of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics were trading at around $3.05 per unit at close on Wednesday following a 73.87% decline over the past 52 weeks.

The stock has a market capitalization of $487.72 million, a 52-week range of $2.09 to $13.71 and a 14-day relative strength index of 45, which indicates that the stock is still far from oversold levels despite the share price tumble.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 4 out of 10 for the financial strength rating of the company. A Piotroski F-Score of 3 out of 9 and an Altman Z-Score of -2.79 indicate that there is a possibility the company could go bankrupt within 2 years, as business operations are poor, while the financial condition is not stable.

With regard to the profitability of the company, the return on total assets (ROA), return on equity (ROE) and return on capital (ROC) ratios are all yielding negative. As well badly are also performing the operating profit margin and the net profit margin, although these two financial indicators are still better than their industry median.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of moderate buy and an average price target of $6.71 per share.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc

Based in Redwood City, California, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc is a biotechnology developer of therapies for the treatment of chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc were trading at around $3.66 per unit at close on Wednesday after an 81.42% occurring over the past 52 weeks.

The stock has a market capitalization of $358.41 million, a 52-week range of $3.46 to $26.98 and a 14-day relative strength index of 21, which suggests that the share price trespassed oversold levels.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 5 out of 10 for the financial strength rating of the company.

A Piotroski F-Score of 3 out of 9 tells that the balance sheet of the company is not robust, meaning, the capital has not always been managed at its best.

With regard to the profitability of the company, many financial indicators have shown poor performance, but there is, however, a detail that is worth mentioning: the ROE, ROA, and ROC ratios, though also negative, are still yielding better than their industry median.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of moderate buy with a price target of $8.38 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.