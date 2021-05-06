J.P. Morgan and Nationwide Launch First Professionally Managed Annuity





J.P. Morgan has partnered with Nationwide to launch a new investment product that combines tailored-portfolio features with tax-efficient investment options. This innovative variable annuity issued by Nationwide leverages the professional investment advice provided by J.P. Morgan.









J.P. Morgan Multi-Asset ChoiceSM allows clients working with a dedicated J.P. Morgan advisor to build a diversified portfolio tailored to their objectives and risk tolerance, with ongoing, dynamic direction to manage todays complex market conditions. In addition to expert investment advice, clients can benefit from the tax-deferral features of the annuity to minimize the current impact of taxes and maximize accumulation potential. This product was developed by J.P. Morgan Private Bank and J.P. Morgan Wealth Management exclusively for their clients.









At J.P. Morgan we strive to provide our clients with choices and flexibility that can be customized for their unique needs at every stage of their financial lifecycle, said Laura Pantaleo, Head of Insurance & Retirement Solutions at J.P. Morgan. Our new partnership with Nationwide to launch J.P. Morgan Multi-Asset Choice is the latest example of our commitment to innovative products and services that can help clients develop holistic financial plans to meet their long-term goals.









By providing fiduciary investment advice on this highly customizable investment advisory annuity, J.P. Morgan is enabling clients to work with an advisor to personalize their portfolio. Clients can choose from a wide selection of underlying tax-deferred investment options associated with a choice of seven asset allocation models - US Conservative, Global Conservative, US Balanced, Global Balanced, US Growth, Global Growth, and Global Aggressive Growth. Tax deferral allows clients to buy or sell underlying fund options without triggering any taxable events. All principal and growth remain tax-deferred until the time of withdrawal. Unlike many other tax-deferred vehicles, there is no cap on yearly contributions.









At a time when concerns about taxes are on the rise, and the demand for more holistic financial planning continues to grow, Nationwide is proud to join forces with market leader J.P. Morgan to launch J.P. Morgan Multi-Asset Choice, a powerful approach to tax-deferred investing, said Craig Hawley, Head of Nationwides Annuity Distribution. This partnership draws on our decades-long track record of developing annuity solutions that can seamlessly integrate into the platforms that advisors and financial professionals use to provide their clients with a more tax-efficient approach to holistic financial planning.









Taxes have consistently been a top three financial concern of affluent investors, according to Nationwides sixth annual Advisor Authority Study. In fact, nearly two-thirds of Americans (60%) expect their taxes to increase in the next four years, according to the 2021 NRI Tax-Efficient Retirement Income Survey.









JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the worlds most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands.









J.P. Morgan Wealth Management is the U.S. wealth management business of JPMorgan Chase. The Unit has ~4,000 advisors and ~$630 billion of assets under supervision offering clients the option to invest when and how they want to. Clients can invest digitally, with no commissions, remotely, or in person with an Advisor in one of 3,500 Chase branches, or by scheduling a meeting with a Wealth Partner in one of our 21 offices. For more information, go to jpmorganwealthmanagement.com.









J.P. Morgan Private Bank provides customized financial advice and strategies to help wealthy clients and their families plan, invest, borrow and bank with intent. Leveraging global capabilities in investing, philanthropy, family office management, credit, fiduciary services, special advisory services and more, the Private Bank brings clients investments and financial assets together into one comprehensive strategy to help them achieve their goals and secure the legacy they envision. More information about J.P. Morgan Private Bank is available at privatebank.jpmorgan.com%2F.









Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products, including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.









