Philips Annual General Meeting of Shareholders approves all proposals

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

May 6, 2021

Amsterdam, the Netherlands Royal Philips (: PHG, AEX: PHIA) announced that todays Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (2021 AGM) has re-appointed Mr. Marnix van Ginneken as member of the Board of Management and appointed Mrs. Chua Sock Koong and Mrs. Indra Nooyi as members of the Supervisory Board.

The other proposals voted on at the 2021 AGM, including the proposal to pay a dividend of EUR 0.85 per share over 2020, were also adopted. More information about the dividend can be found via this link.

More information on the composition of the Board of Management, the Executive Committee and the Supervisory Board can be found here.

Philips 2020 financial statements are included in its 2020 Annual Report that was published on February 23, 2021.

For more information about Philips 2021 AGM, please click on this link.

For further information, please contact:

Martijn van der Starre
Philips Global Press Office
Tel.: +31 6 28474617
E-mail: [email protected]

Derya Guzel
Philips Investor Relations
Tel.: +31 20 59 77055
E-mail: [email protected]

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2020 sales of EUR 17.3 billion and employs approximately 77,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

Attachments

