Capital Product Partners L.P. Announces Filing of Form 20-F With the SEC

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

ATHENS, Greece, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Product Partners L.P. (the "Partnership") ( CPLP), an international owner of ocean-going vessels, announces the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, which includes the Partnership's audited financial statements, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). An electronic copy of the filing is now accessible on the Partnership's website at www.capitalpplp.com.

Additionally, unitholders can request a hard copy of the Partnership's annual report free of charge upon request through the Partnership's website www.capitalpplp.com or by writing to:

Capital Product Partners L.P.
3 Iassonos Str.
18537 Piraeus, Greece

or by sending an e-mail to [email protected]

About Capital Product Partners L.P.

Capital Product Partners L.P. ( CPLP), a Marshall Islands master limited partnership, is an international owner of ocean-going vessels. CPLP currently owns 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels and one Capesize bulk carrier.

For more information about the Partnership, please visit our website: www.capitalpplp.com.

CPLP-G

Contact Details:

Capital GP L.L.C.
Jerry Kalogiratos
CEO
Tel. +30 (210) 4584 950
E-mail: [email protected]

Capital GP L.L.C.
Nikos Kalapotharakos
CFO
Tel. +30 (210) 4584 950
E-mail: [email protected]

Investor Relations / Media
Nicolas Bornozis
Capital Link, Inc. (New York)
Tel. +1-212-661-7566
E-mail: [email protected]

Source: Capital Product Partners L.P.

