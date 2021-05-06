Capital Product Partners L.P. Announces Filing of Form 20-F With the SEC

ATHENS, Greece, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Product Partners L.P. (the "Partnership") ( CPLP), an international owner of ocean-going vessels, announces the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, which includes the Partnership's audited financial statements, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). An electronic copy of the filing is now accessible on the Partnership's website at www.capitalpplp.com.



About Capital Product Partners L.P.

Capital Product Partners L.P. ( CPLP), a Marshall Islands master limited partnership, is an international owner of ocean-going vessels. CPLP currently owns 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels and one Capesize bulk carrier.

