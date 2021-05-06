FAT Brands to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results On May 11, 2021

LOS ANGELES, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. ( FAT), parent company of Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, and seven other restaurant concepts, today announced that the Company will host a conference call to review its first quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET. A press release with first quarter 2021 financial results will be issued prior to the conference call that day.



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-705-6003. A replay will be available after the call until Tuesday, May 18, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921. The passcode is 13719714. Hosting the call will be Andy Wiederhorn, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The conference call will also be webcast live from the corporate website at www.fatbrands.com, under the invest section. A replay of the webcast will be available through the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands Inc. ( FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns nine restaurant brands: Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalos Cafe, Buffalos Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 675 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

Investor Relations:

ICR

Lynne Collier

[email protected]

646-430-2216

Media Relations:

JConnelly

Erin Mandzik

[email protected] ly.com

862-246-9911

