Have You Suffered Losses Greater Than $100,000 Investing In ChemoCentryx, Inc.? Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Securities Class Action Investigation

PHILADELPHIA, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (ChemoCentryx or the Company) ( CCXI) to determine whether the Company engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



On May 5, 2021, a class action lawsuit was filed in United States District Court, Northern District of California, on behalf of ChemoCentryx investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, the Companys securities between November 26, 2019 and May 3, 2021, both dates inclusive (the Class Period) .

According to the class action complaint, throughout the Class Period and in violation of the Exchange Act, the ChemoCentryx Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts to investors. Specifically, the ChemoCentryx Defendants, allegedly, misrepresented and/or failed to disclose to investors that (1) the study design of the Phase III ADVOCATE trial presented issues about the interpretability of the trial data to define a clinically meaningful benefit of avacopan and its role in the management of ANCA-associated vasculitis; (2) the data from the Phase III ADVOCATE trial raised serious safety concerns for avacopan; (3) these issues presented a substantial concern regarding the viability of ChemoCentryxs NDA for avacopan for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the ChemoCentryx Defendants public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

