Dream Office REIT Becomes Largest Commercial Portfolio in Canada to Achieve WELL Health-Safety Rating

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image



DREAM OFFICE REIT (TSX: D.UN) (Dream Office or the Trust) is proud to announce that it has been recognized as Canadas largest commercial portfolio to earn the WELL Health-Safety Rating for 25 buildings across Canada totalling 4.6 million square feet or 87% of the Trusts Canadian gross leasable area. Throughout its expansive portfolio in Toronto, Mississauga and Calgary, Dream Office has implemented a wide range of protocols and design solutions to ensure a safe and healthy return, from upgraded air filtration systems to enhanced cleaning protocols and reducing contact of high-touch surfaces, which have met rigorous and thorough criteria set out by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506005837/en/

350 Bay Street, Toronto, Well Rating, Dream Office REIT (Photo: Business Wire)

350 Bay Street, Toronto, Well Rating, Dream Office REIT (Photo: Business Wire)



Developed by the IWBI and launched in June 2020, the WELL Health-Safety Rating, is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating to address a post-COVID-19 environment. The WELL Health-Safety Rating helps guide users in preparing their spaces for re-entry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, leveraging insights drawn from over 600 experts across the globe as part of the IWBI Task Force on COVID-19 spanning public health experts, virologists, government officials, academics, business leaders, architects, designers, building scientists, and real estate professionals.



Creating healthy and positive buildings has always been a cornerstone of our Dream Office approach. Over the pandemic, this has never been more important we have proactively made investments in new technologies and put in place extensive measures to ensure a healthy and safe return to our buildings, says Gordon Wadley, COO of Dream Office REIT. We are proud to be a leader in Canada, achieving the highest standards in health and safety at this remarkable scale through IWBIs leading rating process. The third-party verification of our operational and maintenance policies, communications and engagement, and emergency preparedness plans ensures all of our occupants can feel safe and confident in our buildings emerging from this pandemic, whether its a boutique heritage building or a downtown high-rise.



In order to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating, Dream Office has developed tailored Better Together plans for each building detailing a number of new features to address the return to office. Infrastructure improvements across all buildings include: upgrade of all air filtration systems with the highest efficiency MERV filters wherever possible, installation of UV light technologies, treatment of high-contact surfaces with anti-microbial solutions, and consistent measurement and monitoring of air and water quality, among others. Comprehensive contact minimization strategies have also been implemented, such as: social distancing markers, wayfinding signage, and separation of pedestrian entry and exits.



Through the Dream+ app, tenants can access real-time updates about their building, learn about the enhanced protocols and features, as well as communicate with Dream Office directly on any questions or requests.



See Figure 1, 350 Bay Street, Toronto, Well Rating, Dream Office REIT



We are honoured to pave the way in Canadas facility operations and real estate development industries with todays announcement, reflecting the combination of our forward-thinking measures along with comprehensive tenant support programs, says Hanley Koo, Director, Client Services at Dream Office REIT. Our buildings will proudly showcase the WELL-Health Safety Seal, displaying our commitment to health, wellness and safety. Across the country, tenants and visitors alike will understand we are taking a people-first approach, rooted in evidence and global expertise.



About Dream Office REIT



Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with approximately 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. Dream Office has carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world. For more information, please visit our website at www.dreamofficereit.ca.



About the International WELL Building Institute



The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is a public benefit corporation and the worlds leading organization focused on deploying people first places to advance a global culture of health. IWBI mobilizes its community through the administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL) and the WELL Health-Safety Rating, management of the WELL AP credential, the pursuit of applicable research, the development of educational resources, and advocacy for policies that promote health and wellbeing everywhere. More information on WELL can be found here.



International WELL Building Institute public benefit corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Delos. International WELL Building Institute, IWBI, the WELL Building Standard, WELL v2, WELL Certified, WELL AP, WELL Portfolio, WELL Portfolio Score, The WELL Conference, We Are WELL, the WELL Community Standard, WELL Health-Safety Rating, WELL Health-Safety Rated, WELL Health-Equity, WELL and others, and their related logos are trademarks or certification marks of International WELL Building Institute in the United States and other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506005837/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)