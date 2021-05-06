HP EliteOne 800 All-in-One Brings People Together in Hybrid Work Environments

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today HP Inc. introduced the EliteOne 800 G8 All-in-One (AiO) for more engaging collaboration and meaningful connections in hybrid work environments. HP also announced new commercial desktop PCs.

People want to make personal connections whether with eye contact, body language, or clear and crisp audio. With 32% of office employees expected to work from home in the foreseeable future and 26% expected to split their time between home and office,1 technology that helps bridge the physical distance between team members and coworkers is critical.

The pandemic has given us a fresh perspective on not only the importance of the PC, but better insight into how we collaborate, stay connected, and elevate the way we work at home and in the office, said Andy Rhodes, Global Head of Commercial Systems and Display Solutions at HP. Our premium desktop portfolio enables authentic and meaningful collaboration experiences and optimal productivity in new work environments.

Purpose built for collaborating and connecting with others, the sleek HP EliteOne 800 G8 All-in-One drives productivity and elevates your style of working in your home or at the office.

The HP EliteOne 800 G8 All-in-One is a virtual conference powerhouse for the home and the office. Available with a 23.8-inch or 27-inch diagonal display, and an integrated pop-up camera, the PC empowers users to show up in an authentic way and better connect with colleagues when they cannot be there in person. Powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core processor,2 the PC can handle resource-intensive projects and virtual meetings so users can multi-task and co-create quickly and reliably. At the same time, the HP security suite keeps user data safe and secure. Designed for collaboration, the EliteOne 800 AiO allows users to:

See clearly and look their best. Making a personal connection in a virtual world starts with eye contact. The optional dual-facing 5MP camera 3 ensures users are seen clearly. Intelligent face tracking follows and actively frames user movement so they can break free from their desk, move around, and stretch during virtual calls. Not only does the camera follow the user, but with a wider field of view with the popup webcam, users can look their best with a more flattering angle while giving them more room to roam during their calls. When it comes to lighting, auto scene detection automatically adjusts for optimal video, ensuring users look great any time of day.

Minimize potential background sounds with premium audio features. AI-based noise reduction filters not only outbound noise, but inbound noise as well. This is the first HP PC with this enhanced experience and can filter over 350 million types of voices and noises. HP Dynamic Voice Leveling automatically adjusts the volume on voice to maintain consistent volume whether near or far from the microphone. HP Sound Calibration tunes audio for an immersive sound experience and HP Dynamic Audio uses AI-based technology to tune audio to speech, music, and movies while suppressing background noise. Work and be at their best. Users can optimize how they work in shared spaces. HP Run Quiet Design finely tunes the fans to keep systems running quiet and cool, minimizing distractions for users and those around them. HP Modern Standby delivers a ready-to-work experience by downloading emails, receiving network events, and making other important updates while the PC is asleep and connected to a network. Additionally, HP Presence Aware helps keep data secure by locking the PC when users step away and waking the PC when they return.

The HP EliteOne 800 G8 All-in-One is the worlds first commercial AiO with AI-based noise reduction,6 and the worlds first commercial AiO with presence awareness7 which helps keep data secure.

Part of the worlds most sustainable PC portfolio,8 the HP EliteOne 800 G8 All-in-One is responsibly made with ocean-bound plastics in the speaker enclosure9 and comes in 100% recyclable molded pulp packaging.10 It is ENERGY STAR certified and EPEAT registered in 19 countries.11

The HP EliteDesk 800 G8 Series PCs meet the demands of a multi-task work day with several form factors. Each desktop PC is configurable and expandable making it easier for IT teams to save time and standardize on PCs that can be configured to many different types of users, helping them streamline endpoint management.

The HP EliteDesk 800 G8 Desktop Mini Business PC delivers big performance and adaptability for small spaces ideal for home and office navigators, and powerful enough for part-time creatives. It is the worlds smallest and most powerful Ultra Small Form Factor (USFF) business PC. 12

The HP EliteDesk 800 G8 Small Form Factor Business PC provides the ultimate flexibility and upgradeability for IT, and ideal for home and office navigators, as well as front line or back office workers.

The HP EliteDesk 800 G8 Tower Business PC is maximized for high performance and intense graphics demands, as well as ultimate expandability, making it ideal for power users and those needing a robust desktop PC. It is the world's highest performance and most expandable business-class tower PC.13



Availability15

HP EliteOne 800 G8 All-in-One PC is expected to be available in select countries in May.

HP EliteDesk 800 G8 Desktop Mini Business PC is expected to be available in May.

HP EliteDesk 800 G8 Small Form Factor Business PC is expected to be available in select countries in May.

HP EliteDesk 800 G8 Tower Business PC is expected to be available in select countries in May.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be9a35d9-b14e-4ff6-b5c0-d280a89ce3e5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0fef612-fce4-44d5-9ba2-fc356c6bef24

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/513a06cd-e7a9-4aaa-a89f-41d840d014ce

1 HP WFH IT Support Research. Quantitative Findings, Brittany Nelson Dec 2020.

2 Multicore is designed to improve performance of certain software products. Not all customers or software applications will necessarily benefit from use of this technology. Performance and clock frequency will vary depending on application workload and your hardware and software configurations. Intels numbering, branding and/or naming is not a measurement of higher performance.

3 Optional feature that must be configured at the time of purchase.

4 HP Sound Calibration is coming soon and will be delivered automatically through Windows update or can be downloaded from https://support.hp.com/us-en/drivers when available. Requires Windows 10, analog headset, and setup.

5 HP Dynamic Audio is coming soon and will be delivered automatically through Windows update or can be downloaded from https://support.hp.com/us-en/drivers when available. Requires Windows 10, compatible with internal PC speakers and analog headsets.

6 Based on currently available, in-market AiO PCs with Windows 10 Pro OS as of April 2021 with AI-Based noise reduction using Artificial Intelligence to reduce or eliminate background noise.

7 Based on currently available, in-market AiO PCs with Windows 10 Pro OS as of April 2021 with presence detection walk-away lock and wake-on presence.

8 Applies to HP PCs, Workstations, and Displays manufactured after January 2019. Based on most Gold and Silver EPEAT registrations by meeting all required criteria and achieving 50-74% of the optional points for EPEAT Silver and 75-100% of the optional points for EPEAT Gold according to IEEE 1680.1-2018 EPEAT. Status varies by country. Visit www.epeat.net for more information.

9 PC speaker enclosure made with 5% ocean-bound plastic.

10 100% outer box packaging and corrugated cushions made from sustainably sourced certified and recycled fibers.

11 Based on US EPEAT registration according to IEEE 1680.1-2018 EPEAT. EPEAT status varies by country. Visit www.epeat.net for more information.

12 Based on business class USFF desktops having less than 2 liters in volume, with Intel or AMD Pro processors, integrated VESA mount and VGA, 6 USB Ports, Windows 10 Pro, and TPM. Smallest based on volume, most powerful based on highest wattage processor, graphics, and memory as of April 2021.

13 Based on business class Tower desktops as of April 2021 having greater than 13L, with Intel processors or AMD Pro processors, with Windows Pro, up to 11 USB ports, TPM and vPro. Highest performance based on processor, power supply, graphics and memory. Most expandable based on number of bays and slots.

15 Availability subject to change without notice.