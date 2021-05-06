Thomasville, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Flowers Foods Announces First Quarter 2021 Results
Conference Call and Webcast
THOMASVILLE, GA; May 6, 2021 Flowers Foods (: FLO) will report its first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, May 20, 2021 after the market closes. A press release, pre-recorded management remarks with accompanying transcript, and supporting slide presentation will be issued at that time.
On Friday, May 21, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, the company will host a live question and answer webcast that is expected to last approximately 30 minutes. The materials and webcast access information can be found at www.flowersfoods.com/investors (Quarterly Updates). A replay will be available at the same website.
About Flowers Foods
Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (: FLO) is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2020 sales of $4.4 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Daves Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.
