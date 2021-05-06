New sustainability reports demonstrate Ameren's commitment to a cleaner energy future

ST. LOUIS, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) announced the publication of five data-driven reports showing the company's commitment to a cleaner, sustainable energy future, including its plans to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The reports, utilizing the frameworks most sought after by investors and other stakeholders, quantify and provide further insight into Ameren's approach to important environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.

"We've made significant progress in the last year on our transformational changes toward clean energy, helping customers control their energy use, increasing adoption of electric vehicles and taking impactful steps to make our communities better and more inclusive," said Gwen Mizell, vice president of sustainability and electrification at Ameren. "These accomplishments all occurred amid the great challenges of the pandemic. The reports are just one of the ways we're demonstrating Ameren's vision, Leading the Way to a Sustainable Energy Future, for the customers and communities we serve."

"While much has changed in our world, Ameren's focus on putting our customers at the center of everything we do has remained constant," said Warner Baxter, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Ameren. "We are steadfast in our commitment to achieve our mission, To Power the Quality of Life, for the more than six million people we serve in Missouri and Illinois. Our ability to deliver superior long-term, sustainable value for our customers, communities and shareholders is directly linked to successfully executing our four key sustainability pillars: environmental stewardship, social impact, governance and sustainable growth."

The reports, which address varying topics, issues and reporting needs are available at AmerenInvestors.com. They include:

2021 Sustainability Report: Ameren's latest sustainability report covers Ameren's progress in 2020, including establishing a net-zero carbon emissions goal and substantial investments in clean energy. The report details how funding from AmerenCares and programs supported by Ameren's Illinois and Missouri regulators resulted in Ameren providing more than $23 million to help those in need in the communities we serve in both Missouri and Illinois during the pandemic. It also updates the company's diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives; ESG governance practices; and plans for sustainable growth.

Committed to Clean: Transformational Changes Toward Net-Zero: Ameren's 2021 climate risk report is based on recommendations from the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). This report provides information about the company's management of climate-related risks and opportunities, including its expansive plan to add 5,400 MW of clean energy in the coming decades. It also details how that plan is consistent with meeting the 1.5 Celsius goal, the target established by the Paris Agreement.

2021 EEI-AGA ESG/Sustainability Report: This report isbased on the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) and American Gas Association (AGA) ESG and sustainability reporting template. Ameren is a pilot member of this initiative, and uses this report annually to provide quantitative data related to a number of topics, including energy generation, capital expenditures and environmental impact.

Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB): This is Ameren's first SASB report, which provides investors with a better understanding of how ESG topics are guiding Ameren's business strategies and performance.

United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG): Ameren's business activities are mapped to the SDGs, which address the global challenges society faces. This inaugural effort also reflects Ameren's collaboration with the Electric Power Research Institute to identify the sustainability issues most important to the company and its stakeholders.

Additional information about how Ameren manages sustainability topics, such as biodiversity and diversity, equity and inclusion, is also available at Ameren.com/Sustainability.

About Ameren Corporation

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution services, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois operates a rate-regulated electric transmission business in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn.com/company/Ameren.

