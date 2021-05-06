Logo
PARENTS Reveals the 20 Best Family Destinations Across the U.S.

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Top Beach Towns, Adventure Resorts, National Parks and More Named in PARENTS' Third Annual Family Travel Awards

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) PARENTS announces the top 20 U.S. getaways for families in this year's Family Travel Awards. Selected by a panel of judges including editors and experts in the field, the 2021 winners offer safe, affordable, and fun outdoor experiences for all ages. Providing trip-planning inspiration for when the time is right, PARENTS' Family Travel Awards 2021 is available on Parents.com/TravelAwards and in the June issue of PARENTS magazine, available now.

PARENTS Family Travel Awards 2021

"With many families starting to think about and plan their first trips in quite some time, we know that health and well-being is top-of-mind," said PARENTS Editor in Chief Julia Edelstein. "This year's list features destinations that bring families close to nature, offer lots of adventure, and above all else, provide a safe environment for the entire family."

After nominating more than 150 places within the U.S. that offer a variety of outdoor activities, space to socially distance, and enhanced safety protocols for COVID-19, PARENTS editors and family travel experts voted on the nominations to determine the 20 winners, placing a priority on safety, value, and kid-friendly attractions in their selection criteria.

The full list of PARENTS' Family Travel Awards 2021 is shown below by category and on Parents.com/TravelAwards.

ADVENTURE RESORTS

Best All-Inclusive Resort: Quisisana Resort, Center Lovell, Maine
Best Multigenerational Resort: Hawks Cay Resort, Duck Key, Florida
Best Resort for Decompressing: Kingsmill Resort, Williamsburg, Virginia
Best Resort for Kids of All Ages: Smugglers' Notch, Jeffersonville, Vermont
Best Resort for the Whole Family: Nemacolin, Farmington, Pennsylvania

BEACH TOWNS

Best Beach Town on the East Coast: Cape May, New Jersey
Best Beach Town on the Gulf Coast: Seaside, Florida
Best Beach Town on a Lake: Grand Haven, Michigan
Best Beach Town on the West Coast: Laguna Beach, California
Best Island: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

CAMPING TRIPS

Best Beachfront Camping: Hunting Island State Park, South Carolina
Best Cabins: West Glacier KOA Resort, Montana
Best Creative Camping: Zion Wildflower Resort, Virgin, Utah
Best Glamping Tents: Sandy Pines Campground, Kennebunkport, Maine
Best Treehouse Stays: Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resort, Golden Valley, North Carolina

NATIONAL PARKS

Best Adventure: White Sands National Park, New Mexico
Best for Family Hikes: Redwood National and State Parks, California
Best for Science in Action: Yellowstone National Park, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming
Best for Spying Animals: Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming
Best for Water Fun: Olympic National Park, Washington

In addition to naming the Family Travel Award winners, PARENTS also spotlights standout new and newly re-opening theme parks and resorts to put on your bucket list, including:

  • LEGOLAND New York Resort, Goshen
  • New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, West Virginia
  • Sun Outdoors San Diego Bay, Chula Vista, California
  • Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya, Mexico
  • Turtle Bay Resort, Hawaii
  • Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, Orlando
  • Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Universal Orlando Resort
  • Under Canvas' new properties in Lake PowellGrand Staircase, in Big Water, Utah; and Acadia National Park, in Surry, Maine

The full list of PARENTS' Family Travel Awards 2021 is available on Parents.com/TravelAwards and in the June issue of PARENTS magazine, available now.

For the latest travel guidelines, visit cdc.gov/travel.

ABOUT PARENTS
PARENTS, the leading source for busy, millennial moms, reaches 8.3 million readers monthly through an award-winning magazine and over 19 million readers on its digital and social platforms. With an understanding that raising good people is the most important job, PARENTS serves up trusted advice that empowers moms and dads to care for their kids with confidence and find ways to enjoy the ride. PARENTS is produced by Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP).

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parents-reveals-the-20-best-family-destinations-across-the-us-301285771.html

SOURCE Meredith Corporation

