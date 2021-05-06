PARENTS Reveals the 20 Best Family Destinations Across the U.S.

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) PARENTS announces the top 20 U.S. getaways for families in this year's Family Travel Awards. Selected by a panel of judges including editors and experts in the field, the 2021 winners offer safe, affordable, and fun outdoor experiences for all ages. Providing trip-planning inspiration for when the time is right, PARENTS' Family Travel Awards 2021 is available on Parents.com/TravelAwards and in the June issue of PARENTS magazine, available now.

"With many families starting to think about and plan their first trips in quite some time, we know that health and well-being is top-of-mind," said PARENTS Editor in Chief Julia Edelstein. "This year's list features destinations that bring families close to nature, offer lots of adventure, and above all else, provide a safe environment for the entire family."

After nominating more than 150 places within the U.S. that offer a variety of outdoor activities, space to socially distance, and enhanced safety protocols for COVID-19, PARENTS editors and family travel experts voted on the nominations to determine the 20 winners, placing a priority on safety, value, and kid-friendly attractions in their selection criteria.

The full list of PARENTS' Family Travel Awards 2021 is shown below by category and on Parents.com/TravelAwards.

ADVENTURE RESORTS

Best All-Inclusive Resort : Quisisana Resort, Center Lovell, Maine

Best Multigenerational Resort : Hawks Cay Resort, Duck Key, Florida

Best Resort for Decompressing : Kingsmill Resort, Williamsburg, Virginia

Best Resort for Kids of All Ages : Smugglers' Notch, Jeffersonville, Vermont

Best Resort for the Whole Family : Nemacolin, Farmington, Pennsylvania

BEACH TOWNS

Best Beach Town on the East Coast : Cape May, New Jersey

Best Beach Town on the Gulf Coast : Seaside, Florida

Best Beach Town on a Lake : Grand Haven, Michigan

Best Beach Town on the West Coast : Laguna Beach, California

Best Island : Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

CAMPING TRIPS

Best Beachfront Camping : Hunting Island State Park, South Carolina

Best Cabins : West Glacier KOA Resort, Montana

Best Creative Camping : Zion Wildflower Resort, Virgin, Utah

Best Glamping Tents : Sandy Pines Campground, Kennebunkport, Maine

Best Treehouse Stays : Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resort, Golden Valley, North Carolina

NATIONAL PARKS

Best Adventure : White Sands National Park, New Mexico

Best for Family Hikes : Redwood National and State Parks, California

Best for Science in Action : Yellowstone National Park, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

Best for Spying Animals : Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming

Best for Water Fun : Olympic National Park, Washington

In addition to naming the Family Travel Award winners, PARENTS also spotlights standout new and newly re-opening theme parks and resorts to put on your bucket list, including:

LEGOLAND New York Resort, Goshen

New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, West Virginia

Sun Outdoors San Diego Bay, Chula Vista, California

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya, Mexico

Turtle Bay Resort, Hawaii

Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, Orlando

Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Universal Orlando Resort

Under Canvas' new properties in Lake PowellGrand Staircase, in Big Water, Utah ; and Acadia National Park , in Surry, Maine

For the latest travel guidelines, visit cdc.gov/travel.

