Trend Micro Named A Leader by Independent Research Firm

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Independent analysis recognizes company as a leader in enterprise email security

PR Newswire

DALLAS, May 6, 2021

DALLAS, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced it has been named a leader, in The Forrester Wave: Enterprise Email Security, Q2 2021 report. Trend Micro is a leader among the 15 evaluated vendors, scoring second highest in the Current Offering category and tying for the highest score in the Strategy category, two of the three main categories evaluated.

Email security is a key layer of security provided by Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform. At the heart of the platform is Trend Micro Vision One, which delivers visibility and XDR for faster detection of attacks, using telemetry from email security in addition to the other components of the platform including endpoint, servers, cloud workload and networks.

Click here to read the full report from Forrester: https://resources.trendmicro.com/Forrester-Wave-Email.html

The Forrester report assessed that "Trend Micro delivers advanced, integrated email security" noting that "Enterprises seeking an email security solution with strong endpoint integration (especially for Trend Micro-protected endpoints) and [incident response] capabilities should evaluate Trend Micro."

"The validation of our email security is critically important to our overall platform security offering," said Wendy Moore, vice president of product marketing for Trend Micro. "In 2020, 91% of threats blocked by Trend Micro were email borne. Email remains the number one cyber threat facing organizations today, and a key area of focus with continued innovation and investment."

In its profile of Trend Micro, the Forrester report notes, "Trend Micro offers a broad portfolio of security solutions, including network, cloud, and endpoint security. Its Apex Central provides centralized monitoring for the vendor's endpoint, email, and other solutions. Email security is part of Trend Micro's aggressive Vision One XDR strategy, which combines endpoint, network, and email for threat detection and response.".

Trend Micro received the highest possible scores (5/5) in the Forrester report in eleven criteria including:

  • Deployment Options
  • Incident Response
  • Support and Customer Success
  • Product Strategy
  • Installed Base

Across all 15 participating vendors, Trend Micro scored among the highest in the Strategy category. Trend Micro believes, it is well positioned to help customers respond to the dynamic threat landscape and tackle new and advanced threats in the future.

Trend Micro also scored the second highest in the Current Offering category, which it believes proves its offering provides customers a comprehensive security solution.

Trend Micro delivers a layered approach to email security to protect against simple phishing and spam as well as advanced targeted attacks, using pre-execution machine learning, macro analysis, exploit detection, and dynamic sandbox analysis for files and URLs.

At a cloud application layer, Trend Micro also offers unique AI-powered Writing Style DNA capabilities to better spot BEC attacks, and computer vision technology to recognize and block phishing URLs.

About Trend Micro
Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trend-micro-named-a-leader-by-independent-research-firm-301285794.html

SOURCE Trend Micro Incorporated

