Vanguard Health Care Fund Buys Astellas Pharma Inc, Baxter International Inc, Seagen Inc, Sells Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Vanguard Health Care Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Astellas Pharma Inc, Baxter International Inc, Seagen Inc, Stryker Corp, Insulet Corp, sells Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vanguard Health Care Fund . As of 2021Q1, Vanguard Health Care Fund owns 104 stocks with a total value of $46.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Vanguard Health Care Fund 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vanguard+health+care+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Vanguard Health Care Fund
  1. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 7,863,085 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.72%
  2. Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 74,535,759 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95%
  3. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - 24,055,143 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio.
  4. Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 11,275,428 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
  5. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 28,944,748 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.88%
New Purchase: Insulet Corp (PODD)


Vanguard Health Care Fund initiated holding in Insulet Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.95 and $293.05, with an estimated average price of $268.16. The stock is now traded at around $250.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 555,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Syneos Health Inc (SYNH)


Vanguard Health Care Fund initiated holding in Syneos Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.36 and $80.76, with an estimated average price of $75.48. The stock is now traded at around $81.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,322,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Yifeng Pharmacy Chain Co Ltd (603939)


Vanguard Health Care Fund initiated holding in Yifeng Pharmacy Chain Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $78.8 and $107.09, with an estimated average price of $92.66. The stock is now traded at around $86.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,342,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN)


Vanguard Health Care Fund initiated holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $129.2. The stock is now traded at around $120.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 419,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Oscar Health Inc (OSCR)


Vanguard Health Care Fund initiated holding in Oscar Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.23 and $36.77, with an estimated average price of $31.3. The stock is now traded at around $22.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,116,136 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Karuna Therapeutics Inc (KRTX)


Vanguard Health Care Fund initiated holding in Karuna Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.46 and $133.08, with an estimated average price of $113.39. The stock is now traded at around $109.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 378,728 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Astellas Pharma Inc (4503)

Vanguard Health Care Fund added to a holding in Astellas Pharma Inc by 54.20%. The purchase prices were between $1576.5 and $1852, with an estimated average price of $1733.55. The stock is now traded at around $1640.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 59,120,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Vanguard Health Care Fund added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 37.34%. The purchase prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 9,409,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

Vanguard Health Care Fund added to a holding in Seagen Inc by 88.59%. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $134.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,007,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Vanguard Health Care Fund added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 21.36%. The purchase prices were between $221.01 and $248.82, with an estimated average price of $239.94. The stock is now traded at around $250.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,533,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Teleflex Inc (TFX)

Vanguard Health Care Fund added to a holding in Teleflex Inc by 40.04%. The purchase prices were between $372.25 and $429.44, with an estimated average price of $400.47. The stock is now traded at around $403.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 913,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

Vanguard Health Care Fund added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 52.56%. The purchase prices were between $173 and $194.59, with an estimated average price of $187.83. The stock is now traded at around $230.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,450,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Vanguard Health Care Fund sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6.

Sold Out: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4502)

Vanguard Health Care Fund sold out a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $3582 and $4306, with an estimated average price of $3809.95.

Sold Out: PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

Vanguard Health Care Fund sold out a holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $120.83 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $135.7.

Sold Out: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX)

Vanguard Health Care Fund sold out a holding in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $14.33 and $17.77, with an estimated average price of $16.03.

Sold Out: Roche Holding AG (RO)

Vanguard Health Care Fund sold out a holding in Roche Holding AG. The sale prices were between $303.8 and $329.6, with an estimated average price of $317.09.

Sold Out: Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC)

Vanguard Health Care Fund sold out a holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $94.84 and $111.38, with an estimated average price of $104.26.

Reduced: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Vanguard Health Care Fund reduced to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 39.78%. The sale prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $116.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.19%.

Vanguard Health Care Fund still held 7,891,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Vanguard Health Care Fund reduced to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 20.53%. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $467.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%.

Vanguard Health Care Fund still held 2,330,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Vanguard Health Care Fund reduced to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 23.28%. The sale prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29. The stock is now traded at around $208.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%.

Vanguard Health Care Fund still held 4,885,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC)

Vanguard Health Care Fund reduced to a holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc by 34.21%. The sale prices were between $49.54 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $62.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%.

Vanguard Health Care Fund still held 2,526,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)

Vanguard Health Care Fund reduced to a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC by 23.14%. The sale prices were between $13.42 and $16.69, with an estimated average price of $14.9. The stock is now traded at around $15.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%.

Vanguard Health Care Fund still held 10,341,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Penumbra Inc (PEN)

Vanguard Health Care Fund reduced to a holding in Penumbra Inc by 43.58%. The sale prices were between $175.6 and $291.43, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $266.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%.

Vanguard Health Care Fund still held 372,051 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Vanguard Health Care Fund. Also check out:


1. Vanguard Health Care Fund's Undervalued Stocks

2. Vanguard Health Care Fund's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Vanguard Health Care Fund's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Vanguard Health Care Fund keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider