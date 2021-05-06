Logo
Reaves W H & Co Inc Buys Exelon Corp, Norfolk Southern Corp, Entergy Corp, Sells Canadian Pacific Railway, NiSource Inc, Fortis Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Jersey City, NJ, based Investment company Reaves W H & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Exelon Corp, Norfolk Southern Corp, Entergy Corp, Americold Realty Trust, Liberty Latin America, sells Canadian Pacific Railway, NiSource Inc, Fortis Inc, New Jersey Resources Corp, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Reaves W H & Co Inc. As of 2021Q1, Reaves W H & Co Inc owns 61 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of REAVES W H & CO INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/reaves+w+h+%26+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of REAVES W H & CO INC
  1. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 1,870,738 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.26%
  2. American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) - 796,173 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.42%
  3. CMS Energy Corp (CMS) - 1,872,815 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
  4. Eversource Energy (ES) - 1,288,123 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  5. Altice USA Inc (ATUS) - 3,233,693 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.77%
New Purchase: Exelon Corp (EXC)

Reaves W H & Co Inc initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.6 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $42.13. The stock is now traded at around $43.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 880,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Entergy Corp (ETR)

Reaves W H & Co Inc initiated holding in Entergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $86.81 and $99.47, with an estimated average price of $94.48. The stock is now traded at around $106.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 319,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILA)

Reaves W H & Co Inc initiated holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $14.49, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $14.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,176,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Enel SpA (ENLAY)

Reaves W H & Co Inc initiated holding in Enel SpA. The purchase prices were between $9.09 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,487,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Reaves W H & Co Inc initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $77.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Reaves W H & Co Inc added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 568.00%. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $286.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 167,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

Reaves W H & Co Inc added to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 88.81%. The purchase prices were between $33.9 and $39.12, with an estimated average price of $35.93. The stock is now traded at around $38.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,215,243 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Reaves W H & Co Inc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 23.39%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $244.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 179,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY)

Reaves W H & Co Inc added to a holding in Deutsche Telekom AG by 35.34%. The purchase prices were between $17.83 and $20.29, with an estimated average price of $18.62. The stock is now traded at around $19.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 22,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Reaves W H & Co Inc sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $330.29 and $383.75, with an estimated average price of $359.96.

Sold Out: Chesapeake Utilities Corp (CPK)

Reaves W H & Co Inc sold out a holding in Chesapeake Utilities Corp. The sale prices were between $100.92 and $120.38, with an estimated average price of $107.81.

Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Reaves W H & Co Inc sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.

Sold Out: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Reaves W H & Co Inc sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04.



Here is the complete portfolio of REAVES W H & CO INC. Also check out:

1. REAVES W H & CO INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. REAVES W H & CO INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. REAVES W H & CO INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that REAVES W H & CO INC keeps buying
insider

insider