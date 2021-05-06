Reaves W H & Co Inc Buys Exelon Corp, Norfolk Southern Corp, Entergy Corp, Sells Canadian Pacific Railway, NiSource Inc, Fortis Inc

- New Purchases: EXC, ETR, LILA, ENLAY, D,
- Added Positions: NSC, COLD, AWK, TMUS, LNT, VZ, AEE, PEG, AMT, SBAC, XEL, CHTR, CCI, PLD, WEC, NEP, DTEGY, PNW, UTG, ELS, DUK, DLR,
- Reduced Positions: NI, EIX, FTS, NJR, SWX, FE, NEE, ATUS, O, GOOGL, SRE, COR, CNI, ATO, EQIX, UNP, KSU, PCG, TU, CCOI, BRK.B, GOOG,
- Sold Out: CP, CPK, XLC, XLU,
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 1,870,738 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.26%
- American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) - 796,173 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.42%
- CMS Energy Corp (CMS) - 1,872,815 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
- Eversource Energy (ES) - 1,288,123 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- Altice USA Inc (ATUS) - 3,233,693 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.77%
Reaves W H & Co Inc initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.6 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $42.13. The stock is now traded at around $43.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 880,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Entergy Corp (ETR)
Reaves W H & Co Inc initiated holding in Entergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $86.81 and $99.47, with an estimated average price of $94.48. The stock is now traded at around $106.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 319,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILA)
Reaves W H & Co Inc initiated holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $14.49, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $14.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,176,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Enel SpA (ENLAY)
Reaves W H & Co Inc initiated holding in Enel SpA. The purchase prices were between $9.09 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,487,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Reaves W H & Co Inc initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $77.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Reaves W H & Co Inc added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 568.00%. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $286.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 167,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)
Reaves W H & Co Inc added to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 88.81%. The purchase prices were between $33.9 and $39.12, with an estimated average price of $35.93. The stock is now traded at around $38.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,215,243 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Reaves W H & Co Inc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 23.39%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $244.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 179,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY)
Reaves W H & Co Inc added to a holding in Deutsche Telekom AG by 35.34%. The purchase prices were between $17.83 and $20.29, with an estimated average price of $18.62. The stock is now traded at around $19.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 22,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Reaves W H & Co Inc sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $330.29 and $383.75, with an estimated average price of $359.96.Sold Out: Chesapeake Utilities Corp (CPK)
Reaves W H & Co Inc sold out a holding in Chesapeake Utilities Corp. The sale prices were between $100.92 and $120.38, with an estimated average price of $107.81.Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Reaves W H & Co Inc sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.Sold Out: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Reaves W H & Co Inc sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04.
