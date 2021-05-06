Reaves W H & Co Inc Buys Exelon Corp, Norfolk Southern Corp, Entergy Corp, Sells Canadian Pacific Railway, NiSource Inc, Fortis Inc

New Purchases: EXC, ETR, LILA, ENLAY, D,

Jersey City, NJ, based Investment company Reaves W H & Co Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Exelon Corp, Norfolk Southern Corp, Entergy Corp, Americold Realty Trust, Liberty Latin America, sells Canadian Pacific Railway, NiSource Inc, Fortis Inc, New Jersey Resources Corp, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Reaves W H & Co Inc. As of 2021Q1, Reaves W H & Co Inc owns 61 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 1,870,738 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.26% American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) - 796,173 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.42% CMS Energy Corp (CMS) - 1,872,815 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91% Eversource Energy (ES) - 1,288,123 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Altice USA Inc (ATUS) - 3,233,693 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.77%

Reaves W H & Co Inc initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.6 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $42.13. The stock is now traded at around $43.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 880,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reaves W H & Co Inc initiated holding in Entergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $86.81 and $99.47, with an estimated average price of $94.48. The stock is now traded at around $106.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 319,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reaves W H & Co Inc initiated holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $14.49, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $14.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,176,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reaves W H & Co Inc initiated holding in Enel SpA. The purchase prices were between $9.09 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,487,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reaves W H & Co Inc initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $77.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reaves W H & Co Inc added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 568.00%. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $286.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 167,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reaves W H & Co Inc added to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 88.81%. The purchase prices were between $33.9 and $39.12, with an estimated average price of $35.93. The stock is now traded at around $38.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,215,243 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reaves W H & Co Inc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 23.39%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $244.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 179,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reaves W H & Co Inc added to a holding in Deutsche Telekom AG by 35.34%. The purchase prices were between $17.83 and $20.29, with an estimated average price of $18.62. The stock is now traded at around $19.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 22,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reaves W H & Co Inc sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $330.29 and $383.75, with an estimated average price of $359.96.

Reaves W H & Co Inc sold out a holding in Chesapeake Utilities Corp. The sale prices were between $100.92 and $120.38, with an estimated average price of $107.81.

Reaves W H & Co Inc sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.

Reaves W H & Co Inc sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04.