Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys Apple Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Cars.com Inc, Cree Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys Apple Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Cars.com Inc, Cree Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Greenwich Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Piper Sandler Cos, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Cars.com Inc, Cree Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Industrial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owns 178 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greenwich+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC
  1. Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) - 8,780,173 shares, 53.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.3%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 207,381 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 354,212 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 128.30%
  4. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 479,923 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio.
  5. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 44,216 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $144.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 15,381 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,997 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $107.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1376.5 and $1515, with an estimated average price of $1428.56. The stock is now traded at around $1488.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $61.75 and $80.95, with an estimated average price of $70.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers (PICK)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers . The purchase prices were between $36.52 and $44.32, with an estimated average price of $40.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 128.30%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $128.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 354,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.24%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $94.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 41,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Piper Sandler Cos (PIPR)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Piper Sandler Cos by 49.66%. The purchase prices were between $91.33 and $123, with an estimated average price of $106.1. The stock is now traded at around $117.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 30,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 152.29%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 33.47%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.403400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 17,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.26%. The purchase prices were between $21.58 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $21.62. The stock is now traded at around $21.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 23,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33.

Sold Out: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $52.89, with an estimated average price of $27.98.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.

Sold Out: Cintas Corp (CTAS)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Cintas Corp. The sale prices were between $318.12 and $360.04, with an estimated average price of $338.54.

Sold Out: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Greenwich Wealth Management LLC keeps buying
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar

insider