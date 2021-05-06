Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys Apple Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Cars.com Inc, Cree Inc

New Purchases: IFF, LQD, WFCPL.PFD, ARKK, EMQQ, ARKG, GSIE, PICK, ATVI, DXC, LB, TXN, TSCO, VTIP,

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Piper Sandler Cos, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Cars.com Inc, Cree Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Industrial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owns 178 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) - 8,780,173 shares, 53.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.3% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 207,381 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 354,212 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 128.30% Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 479,923 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 44,216 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $144.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 15,381 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,997 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $107.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1376.5 and $1515, with an estimated average price of $1428.56. The stock is now traded at around $1488.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $61.75 and $80.95, with an estimated average price of $70.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers . The purchase prices were between $36.52 and $44.32, with an estimated average price of $40.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 128.30%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $128.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 354,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.24%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $94.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 41,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Piper Sandler Cos by 49.66%. The purchase prices were between $91.33 and $123, with an estimated average price of $106.1. The stock is now traded at around $117.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 30,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 152.29%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 33.47%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.403400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 17,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.26%. The purchase prices were between $21.58 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $21.62. The stock is now traded at around $21.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 23,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $52.89, with an estimated average price of $27.98.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Cintas Corp. The sale prices were between $318.12 and $360.04, with an estimated average price of $338.54.

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23.