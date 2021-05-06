Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Sells Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc

New Purchases: GOOGL, IJJ, V, FB, AOM, VZ, GE,

Investment company Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Visa Inc, Facebook Inc, sells Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. owns 87 stocks with a total value of $616 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 364,774 shares, 23.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.41% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,005,388 shares, 18.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.07% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 941,960 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.29% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 219,644 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 389,398 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.94%

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $229.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,268 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2308.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $107.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 707 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.76 and $43.97, with an estimated average price of $43.42. The stock is now traded at around $44.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 40.94%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 389,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF. The sale prices were between $100.12 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.13.

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Nikola Corp. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $28.58, with an estimated average price of $19.03.

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08.

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29.

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97.