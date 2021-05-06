Logo
Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Sells Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Visa Inc, Facebook Inc, sells Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. owns 87 stocks with a total value of $616 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAHABA WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cahaba+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CAHABA WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 364,774 shares, 23.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.41%
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,005,388 shares, 18.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.07%
  3. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 941,960 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.29%
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 219,644 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
  5. iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 389,398 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.94%
New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $229.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,268 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2308.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $107.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 707 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM)

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.76 and $43.97, with an estimated average price of $43.42. The stock is now traded at around $44.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 40.94%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 389,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF. The sale prices were between $100.12 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.13.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.

Sold Out: Nikola Corp (NKLA)

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Nikola Corp. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $28.58, with an estimated average price of $19.03.

Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08.

Sold Out: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29.

Sold Out: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of CAHABA WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.. Also check out:

1. CAHABA WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. CAHABA WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAHABA WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAHABA WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC. keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider