Cincinnati Financial Corp Buys Mondelez International Inc, Sells AvalonBay Communities Inc

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Cincinnati Financial Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Mondelez International Inc, sells AvalonBay Communities Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cincinnati Financial Corp. As of 2021Q1, Cincinnati Financial Corp owns 52 stocks with a total value of $3.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,931,000 shares, 12.45% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 925,000 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. CME Group Inc (CME) - 1,002,000 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 837,500 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 468,822 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio.

Cincinnati Financial Corp added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 38.17%. The purchase prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $61.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,448,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.