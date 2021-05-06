Cincinnati Financial Corp Buys Mondelez International Inc, Sells AvalonBay Communities Inc

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Cincinnati Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Mondelez International Inc, sells AvalonBay Communities Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cincinnati Financial Corp. As of 2021Q1, Cincinnati Financial Corp owns 52 stocks with a total value of $3.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP. Also check out:
1. CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP keeps buying
For the details of CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cincinnati+financial+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,931,000 shares, 12.45% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 925,000 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio.
- CME Group Inc (CME) - 1,002,000 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio.
- Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 837,500 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio.
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 468,822 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio.
Cincinnati Financial Corp added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 38.17%. The purchase prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $61.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,448,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP. Also check out:
1. CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP keeps buying