Bruni J V & Co Buys At Home Group Inc, Primoris Services Corp, Intel Corp, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Hanesbrands Inc

New Purchases: HOME, PRIM,

HOME, PRIM, Added Positions: INTC, TMHC, ALLY, OCSL, CI, STOR,

INTC, TMHC, ALLY, OCSL, CI, STOR, Reduced Positions: DIS, DFS, BRK.B, HBI, DISCK, ARCC, LUMN, BAM, RHP, LKQ, PAG, RRC, SLCA,

Investment company Bruni J V & Co Current Portfolio ) buys At Home Group Inc, Primoris Services Corp, Intel Corp, sells The Walt Disney Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Hanesbrands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bruni J V & Co . As of 2021Q1, Bruni J V & Co owns 31 stocks with a total value of $786 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BRUNI J V & CO 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bruni+j+v+%26+co+/current-portfolio/portfolio

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 1,597,554 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94% The AES Corp (AES) - 2,054,838 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63% Radian Group Inc (RDN) - 2,273,148 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32% Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) - 321,862 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) - 577,248 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42%

Bruni J V & Co initiated holding in At Home Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.77 and $33.32, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $36.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 565,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bruni J V & Co initiated holding in Primoris Services Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.65 and $41.12, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $31.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 303,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bruni J V & Co added to a holding in Intel Corp by 30.98%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 198,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.