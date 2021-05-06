Kdi Capital Partners Llc Buys Merck Inc, Mondelez International Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Apple Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

New Purchases: BABA,

Raleigh, NC, based Investment company Kdi Capital Partners Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Merck Inc, Mondelez International Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Visa Inc, The Walt Disney Co, sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Apple Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kdi Capital Partners Llc. As of 2021Q1, Kdi Capital Partners Llc owns 29 stocks with a total value of $239 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 98,615 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.37% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,022 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 38,111 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.33% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,602 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76% IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 68,240 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.54%

Kdi Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $226.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 67.16%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 150,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 45.32%. The purchase prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $61.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 201,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 24.33%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $413.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 38,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 23.17%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $229.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 48,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 43.51%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $180.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17.