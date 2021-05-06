Kdi Capital Partners Llc Buys Merck Inc, Mondelez International Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Apple Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

- New Purchases: BABA,
- Added Positions: MRK, MDLZ, UNH, V, MA, FB, MCHP, JPM, ADBE, MSFT, IQV, DIS, GOOG, DG, ABT, HD, IEFA, IEMG, IJH, IJR,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, AAPL, TMO, DHR, KEYS,
- Sold Out: VEA, VWO,
For the details of KDI CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kdi+capital+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of KDI CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 98,615 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.37%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,022 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 38,111 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.33%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,602 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76%
- IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 68,240 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.54%
Kdi Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $226.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 965 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Kdi Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 67.16%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 150,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Kdi Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 45.32%. The purchase prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $61.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 201,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Kdi Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 24.33%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $413.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 38,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Kdi Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 23.17%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $229.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 48,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Kdi Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 43.51%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $180.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17.
Here is the complete portfolio of KDI CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC. Also check out:
1. KDI CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. KDI CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KDI CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KDI CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC keeps buying