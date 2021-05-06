Baillie Gifford & Co Buys Moderna Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, BioNTech SE, Sells Tesla Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc

New Purchases: BNTX, IAC, LU, LI, OZON, REXR, PLD, FROG, CDLX, FR, DRE, ABCL, QTRX, QS, KDNY, CERT, NBTX, PS, OPK, SEER, EGOV, TMDX, VUZI, NNDM, MED, JAGX, GAN, FVRR, DCT, DCBO, CSOD, AI, BPMC, AMKR, DOX, ALKS,

BNTX, IAC, LU, LI, OZON, REXR, PLD, FROG, CDLX, FR, DRE, ABCL, QTRX, QS, KDNY, CERT, NBTX, PS, OPK, SEER, EGOV, TMDX, VUZI, NNDM, MED, JAGX, GAN, FVRR, DCT, DCBO, CSOD, AI, BPMC, AMKR, DOX, ALKS, Added Positions: MRNA, TTD, BILI, ILMN, TWLO, CSGP, WDAY, ZM, PINS, DASH, EXAS, NVDA, BABA, MLM, SPGI, SNAP, W, PBR, BYND, PDD, STAA, CHGG, ROKU, SE, SHOP, ALNY, BNR, BEKE, ABMD, TDOC, TXG, CVNA, CVAC, FRC, GKOS, HUYA, MA, NVCR, RDFN, SNOW, ALB, ARCC, BGNE, CHWY, RACE, MKTX, SPOT, TME, VRM, WSO, DE, DNLI, ECL, NEE, XYL, ZG, BBD, DDOG, LMND, OCFT, PEN, SPT, TTM, UPWK, VEDL, API, ASND, BLI, BL, BBIO, DADA, EW, EB, EVBG, HEI.A, HCAT, IBN, TREE, RAMP, MASI, MDT, PCRX, PTON, PBR.A, SWAV, SFIX, TRHC, YEXT, ZUO, ONEM, EGHT, ACMR, ACAD, AXDX, ACN, AFIB, ADAP, AMD, AGIO, ALEC, MDRX, AYX, AMSC, AMWL, ADI, APPF, AAPL, APTV, AVY, BAND, BEAM, BMRN, BMY, CHRW, CARG, CMPR, CSCO, CLDR, KO, CDXS, CNS, CHRS, COMM, COUP, CRWD, CFR, CYBR, DMRC, DLB, EBS, EFX, EVER, EXC, EXTR, FAST, FGEN, FCFS, FTS, FOXA, GNTX, GBT, GLUU, HEI, HALO, LHX, HCSG, HI, HRL, HUBB, HUBS, HCM, IPGP, IIVI, INMD, INFN, INFY, IPHI, INSM, INSP, ICPT, XENT, IONS, ITRI, JJSF, VIAV, JNJ, JMIA, KLDO, KEYS, LSPD, LPSN, MCD, MDXG, MDB, MPWR, NVEE, NKTR, NVRO, NEWR, NEM, NCNA, NTNX, OM, PACB, PD, PEP, PLT, PG, PGNY, PSTG, QTWO, KWR, DGX, QDEL, RMBS, REGN, RLAY, RNG, ROL, RCL, POOL, SAGE, SAIL, SRPT, SDGR, SHAK, SLAB, SIMO, SIX, SMAR, SEDG, SRNE, SPWR, SVMK, SNPS, TROW, TNDM, THO, TRMB, RARE, UPS, VRNS, VEEV, VRNT, VRAY, VIR, WEC, WAT, WSM, XPEL, XPER, YELP, ZNGA, IQ, LASR,

TSLA, GOOG, FB, AMZN, NIO, SGEN, TMO, RBA, ISRG, MELI, TAL, PLAN, TSM, TCOM, GOOGL, BAP, TEAM, CRM, DXCM, NTES, APPN, VALE, MTD, NATI, RYAAY, SCI, FTCH, EL, CPA, CBRE, TER, EOG, TENB, NLOK, JCOM, TWOU, TXRH, PPR, NKE, OXM, BB, WMT, RHI, SYK, WDFC, WAB, SWM, XNCR, TJX, STMP, SWK, STNE, SSYS, CX, GRFS, EXPD, DBX, DRI, COLM, CGNT, CGNT, CLVS, CHD, CERS, HDB, CVGW, BEPC, BRC, BOX, BLUE, AXNX, ATHM, AMRX, JD, MRCY, MKL, LITE, LOW, LBRDK, LCII, JW.A, JKHY, MDP, ITUB, IRWD, IBKR, INGN, INCY, ICLK, HHC, HRTX, Sold Out: STLA, WORK, JEF, PLTR, FARO, YNDX, LIND, MTB, NSL, VYNE, VNT, TRUE, TDY, SQ, SINA, PRLB, ON, ACIA, MXL, MRC, ETSY, EPAM, GOLD, ANET,

Edinburgh, X0, based Investment company Baillie Gifford & Co Current Portfolio ) buys Moderna Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, BioNTech SE, Bilibili Inc, Twilio Inc, sells Tesla Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Seagen Inc, Stellantis NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,& Co. As of 2021Q1, Baillie Gifford & Co owns 434 stocks with a total value of $176.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 16,216,060 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.61% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,947,556 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.81% Illumina Inc (ILMN) - 21,433,335 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.06% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 4,638,532 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 5,868,340 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51%

Baillie Gifford & Co initiated holding in BioNTech SE. The purchase prices were between $85.73 and $119.5, with an estimated average price of $106.38. The stock is now traded at around $157.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 6,738,012 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baillie Gifford & Co initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07. The stock is now traded at around $230.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,660,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baillie Gifford & Co initiated holding in Lufax Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $17.44, with an estimated average price of $15.38. The stock is now traded at around $11.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 18,287,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baillie Gifford & Co initiated holding in Li Auto Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.33 and $36.75, with an estimated average price of $28.96. The stock is now traded at around $18.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,176,168 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baillie Gifford & Co initiated holding in Ozon Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $43.49 and $66.64, with an estimated average price of $55.31. The stock is now traded at around $58.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,930,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baillie Gifford & Co initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99. The stock is now traded at around $113.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 599,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baillie Gifford & Co added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 86.48%. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $148.323000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 45,337,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baillie Gifford & Co added to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 41.79%. The purchase prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27. The stock is now traded at around $616.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 4,129,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baillie Gifford & Co added to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 2111.92%. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71. The stock is now traded at around $101.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 6,247,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baillie Gifford & Co added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 58.74%. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $302.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,749,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baillie Gifford & Co added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 140.20%. The purchase prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55. The stock is now traded at around $820.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,147,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baillie Gifford & Co added to a holding in Workday Inc by 23.16%. The purchase prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59. The stock is now traded at around $232.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,232,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baillie Gifford & Co sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19.

Baillie Gifford & Co sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.

Baillie Gifford & Co sold out a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $23.12 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $28.52.

Baillie Gifford & Co sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5.

Baillie Gifford & Co sold out a holding in Faro Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $68.33 and $96.1, with an estimated average price of $82.81.

Baillie Gifford & Co sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $126.82 and $162.13, with an estimated average price of $147.34.