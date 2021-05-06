Baillie Gifford & Co Buys Moderna Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, BioNTech SE, Sells Tesla Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Baillie Gifford & Co Buys Moderna Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, BioNTech SE, Sells Tesla Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Edinburgh, X0, based Investment company Baillie Gifford & Co (Current Portfolio) buys Moderna Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, BioNTech SE, Bilibili Inc, Twilio Inc, sells Tesla Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Seagen Inc, Stellantis NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baillie Gifford & Co. As of 2021Q1, Baillie Gifford & Co owns 434 stocks with a total value of $176.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Baillie Gifford 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baillie+gifford/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Baillie Gifford
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 16,216,060 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.61%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,947,556 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.81%
  3. Illumina Inc (ILMN) - 21,433,335 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.06%
  4. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 4,638,532 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%
  5. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 5,868,340 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51%
New Purchase: BioNTech SE (BNTX)


Baillie Gifford & Co initiated holding in BioNTech SE. The purchase prices were between $85.73 and $119.5, with an estimated average price of $106.38. The stock is now traded at around $157.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 6,738,012 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)


Baillie Gifford & Co initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07. The stock is now traded at around $230.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,660,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)


Baillie Gifford & Co initiated holding in Lufax Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $17.44, with an estimated average price of $15.38. The stock is now traded at around $11.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 18,287,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Li Auto Inc (LI)


Baillie Gifford & Co initiated holding in Li Auto Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.33 and $36.75, with an estimated average price of $28.96. The stock is now traded at around $18.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,176,168 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON)


Baillie Gifford & Co initiated holding in Ozon Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $43.49 and $66.64, with an estimated average price of $55.31. The stock is now traded at around $58.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,930,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Prologis Inc (PLD)


Baillie Gifford & Co initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99. The stock is now traded at around $113.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 599,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Baillie Gifford & Co added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 86.48%. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $148.323000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 45,337,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Baillie Gifford & Co added to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 41.79%. The purchase prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27. The stock is now traded at around $616.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 4,129,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

Baillie Gifford & Co added to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 2111.92%. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71. The stock is now traded at around $101.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 6,247,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Baillie Gifford & Co added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 58.74%. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $302.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,749,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Baillie Gifford & Co added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 140.20%. The purchase prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55. The stock is now traded at around $820.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,147,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Baillie Gifford & Co added to a holding in Workday Inc by 23.16%. The purchase prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59. The stock is now traded at around $232.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,232,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Stellantis NV (STLA)

Baillie Gifford & Co sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19.

Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Baillie Gifford & Co sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.

Sold Out: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Baillie Gifford & Co sold out a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $23.12 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $28.52.

Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Baillie Gifford & Co sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5.

Sold Out: Faro Technologies Inc (FARO)

Baillie Gifford & Co sold out a holding in Faro Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $68.33 and $96.1, with an estimated average price of $82.81.

Sold Out: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)

Baillie Gifford & Co sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $126.82 and $162.13, with an estimated average price of $147.34.



Here is the complete portfolio of Baillie Gifford. Also check out:


1. Baillie Gifford's Undervalued Stocks

2. Baillie Gifford's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Baillie Gifford's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Baillie Gifford keeps buying
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar

insider