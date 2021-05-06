Todd Asset Management Llc Buys Vale SA, Capgemini SE, Lennar Corp, Sells United Rentals Inc, Aptiv PLC, Lam Research Corp

New Purchases: VALE, CGEMY, LEN, PWR, J, SYF, BIIB, MAS, KB, NGLOY, LNVGY, MT, SIEGY, CX, NMR, CHKP, TTDKY, AJINY, GILD, BGS,

Louisville, KY, based Investment company Todd Asset Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Vale SA, Capgemini SE, Lennar Corp, Quanta Services Inc, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, sells United Rentals Inc, Aptiv PLC, Lam Research Corp, LyondellBasell Industries NV, IHS Markit during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Todd Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Todd Asset Management Llc owns 203 stocks with a total value of $4.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) - 942,186 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88% Aptiv PLC (APTV) - 491,861 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.91% Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) - 264,934 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.84% United Rentals Inc (URI) - 184,936 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.51% Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 498,626 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91%

Todd Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $21.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 2,231,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Todd Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Capgemini SE. The purchase prices were between $28.72 and $34.88, with an estimated average price of $32.13. The stock is now traded at around $36.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 750,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Todd Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.29 and $102.85, with an estimated average price of $86.95. The stock is now traded at around $105.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 223,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Todd Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.96 and $129.27, with an estimated average price of $115.39. The stock is now traded at around $137.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 162,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Todd Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59. The stock is now traded at around $99.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 237,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Todd Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $44.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 490,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Todd Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 50.33%. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $104.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 510,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Todd Asset Management Llc added to a holding in UBS Group AG by 96.72%. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $15.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,122,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Todd Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 64.77%. The purchase prices were between $249.92 and $317.59, with an estimated average price of $288.49. The stock is now traded at around $315.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 98,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Todd Asset Management Llc added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 22.19%. The purchase prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1476.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 40,572 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Todd Asset Management Llc added to a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc by 42.63%. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $32.74. The stock is now traded at around $31.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,126,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Todd Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 26.69%. The purchase prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23. The stock is now traded at around $39.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 927,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Todd Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54.

Todd Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46.

Todd Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79.

Todd Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The sale prices were between $364.39 and $404.61, with an estimated average price of $386.35.

Todd Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in WNS (Holdings) Ltd. The sale prices were between $66.44 and $77, with an estimated average price of $73.04.

Todd Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in CNOOC Ltd. The sale prices were between $87.8 and $131.6, with an estimated average price of $112.87.