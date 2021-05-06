Logo
Todd Asset Management Llc Buys Vale SA, Capgemini SE, Lennar Corp, Sells United Rentals Inc, Aptiv PLC, Lam Research Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Louisville, KY, based Investment company Todd Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vale SA, Capgemini SE, Lennar Corp, Quanta Services Inc, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, sells United Rentals Inc, Aptiv PLC, Lam Research Corp, LyondellBasell Industries NV, IHS Markit during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Todd Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Todd Asset Management Llc owns 203 stocks with a total value of $4.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TODD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/todd+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TODD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) - 942,186 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88%
  2. Aptiv PLC (APTV) - 491,861 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.91%
  3. Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) - 264,934 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.84%
  4. United Rentals Inc (URI) - 184,936 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.51%
  5. Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 498,626 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91%
New Purchase: Vale SA (VALE)

Todd Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $21.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 2,231,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Capgemini SE (CGEMY)

Todd Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Capgemini SE. The purchase prices were between $28.72 and $34.88, with an estimated average price of $32.13. The stock is now traded at around $36.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 750,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lennar Corp (LEN)

Todd Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.29 and $102.85, with an estimated average price of $86.95. The stock is now traded at around $105.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 223,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J)

Todd Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.96 and $129.27, with an estimated average price of $115.39. The stock is now traded at around $137.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 162,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Todd Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59. The stock is now traded at around $99.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 237,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Todd Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $44.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 490,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Todd Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 50.33%. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $104.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 510,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: UBS Group AG (UBS)

Todd Asset Management Llc added to a holding in UBS Group AG by 96.72%. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $15.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,122,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

Todd Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 64.77%. The purchase prices were between $249.92 and $317.59, with an estimated average price of $288.49. The stock is now traded at around $315.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 98,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Todd Asset Management Llc added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 22.19%. The purchase prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1476.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 40,572 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)

Todd Asset Management Llc added to a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc by 42.63%. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $32.74. The stock is now traded at around $31.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,126,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)

Todd Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 26.69%. The purchase prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23. The stock is now traded at around $39.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 927,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Todd Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54.

Sold Out: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Todd Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46.

Sold Out: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Todd Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79.

Sold Out: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)

Todd Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The sale prices were between $364.39 and $404.61, with an estimated average price of $386.35.

Sold Out: WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS)

Todd Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in WNS (Holdings) Ltd. The sale prices were between $66.44 and $77, with an estimated average price of $73.04.

Sold Out: CNOOC Ltd (CEO)

Todd Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in CNOOC Ltd. The sale prices were between $87.8 and $131.6, with an estimated average price of $112.87.



