Chase Investment Counsel Corp Buys Oshkosh Corp, 3M Co, American Express Co, Sells Apple Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, T-Mobile US Inc

- New Purchases: OSK, MMM, AXP, PRU, CWI, PII, EBAY, DHI, PXD, PPC, ORCL, LITE, SKX, MBUU, FXI, FISV, JHX, CRNT, UL, BSV, VTRS, MED, UMC,
- Added Positions: ETN, TPX, AVTR, ABT, GOOGL, TROW, QRVO, J, IIPR, CAT, PFE, ABBV, VZ, EQX, IP, HD, CSCO, AVGO, FIVE,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, UNH, TMUS, AMZN, AMD, KL, MSCI, TMO, MKSI, DOCU, MSFT, BLK, ADBE, NVDA, BIB, CVS, EPAM, PWR, AUY, NDAQ, MS, KSU, AMAT, IQV, DIS, ZTS, V, PHYS, SEDG, HAIN, HOLX, CCI, CVX, MDU,
- Sold Out: FB, RPM, GWW, DG, PKI, FMC, ANSS, ROM, SSO, NOK, FNV, BABA, REGN, GDX, PG, UNFI, CLVT, BAH, STE, PJT, AMED, SIVB, YETI, GPK,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,530 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.46%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,878 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.88%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,991 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.64%
- Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 26,560 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 11,522 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.07%
Chase Investment Counsel Corp initiated holding in Oshkosh Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.07 and $120.3, with an estimated average price of $103.51. The stock is now traded at around $131.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 46,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)
Chase Investment Counsel Corp initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $201.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 26,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)
Chase Investment Counsel Corp initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $154.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 34,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)
Chase Investment Counsel Corp initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.4 and $93.87, with an estimated average price of $85.53. The stock is now traded at around $104.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 52,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)
Chase Investment Counsel Corp initiated holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.86 and $29.87, with an estimated average price of $28.96. The stock is now traded at around $29.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 128,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Polaris Inc (PII)
Chase Investment Counsel Corp initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $121.88. The stock is now traded at around $141.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 26,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Chase Investment Counsel Corp added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 734.62%. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $145.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 25,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX)
Chase Investment Counsel Corp added to a holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc by 1016.89%. The purchase prices were between $26.4 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $32.38. The stock is now traded at around $38.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 90,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Avantor Inc (AVTR)
Chase Investment Counsel Corp added to a holding in Avantor Inc by 905.50%. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $28.9. The stock is now traded at around $30.964300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 74,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Chase Investment Counsel Corp added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 180.45%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $116.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 19,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)
Chase Investment Counsel Corp added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 24.90%. The purchase prices were between $147.69 and $178.13, with an estimated average price of $163.98. The stock is now traded at around $184.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 24,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.Sold Out: RPM International Inc (RPM)
Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold out a holding in RPM International Inc. The sale prices were between $79.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $86.45.Sold Out: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)
Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold out a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The sale prices were between $364.39 and $404.61, with an estimated average price of $386.35.Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.Sold Out: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)
Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold out a holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The sale prices were between $120.35 and $160.53, with an estimated average price of $138.72.Sold Out: FMC Corp (FMC)
Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $100.77 and $122.25, with an estimated average price of $110.77.
