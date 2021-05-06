Logo
Chase Investment Counsel Corp Buys Oshkosh Corp, 3M Co, American Express Co, Sells Apple Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, T-Mobile US Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Charlottesville, VA, based Investment company Chase Investment Counsel Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Oshkosh Corp, 3M Co, American Express Co, Prudential Financial Inc, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, sells Apple Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chase Investment Counsel Corp. As of 2021Q1, Chase Investment Counsel Corp owns 100 stocks with a total value of $218 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CHASE INVESTMENT COUNSEL CORP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chase+investment+counsel+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CHASE INVESTMENT COUNSEL CORP
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,530 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.46%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,878 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.88%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,991 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.64%
  4. Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 26,560 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24%
  5. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 11,522 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.07%
New Purchase: Oshkosh Corp (OSK)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp initiated holding in Oshkosh Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.07 and $120.3, with an estimated average price of $103.51. The stock is now traded at around $131.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 46,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $201.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 26,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $154.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 34,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.4 and $93.87, with an estimated average price of $85.53. The stock is now traded at around $104.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 52,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp initiated holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.86 and $29.87, with an estimated average price of $28.96. The stock is now traded at around $29.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 128,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Polaris Inc (PII)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $121.88. The stock is now traded at around $141.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 26,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 734.62%. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $145.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 25,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp added to a holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc by 1016.89%. The purchase prices were between $26.4 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $32.38. The stock is now traded at around $38.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 90,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Avantor Inc (AVTR)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp added to a holding in Avantor Inc by 905.50%. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $28.9. The stock is now traded at around $30.964300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 74,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 180.45%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $116.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 19,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 24.90%. The purchase prices were between $147.69 and $178.13, with an estimated average price of $163.98. The stock is now traded at around $184.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 24,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

Sold Out: RPM International Inc (RPM)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold out a holding in RPM International Inc. The sale prices were between $79.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $86.45.

Sold Out: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold out a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The sale prices were between $364.39 and $404.61, with an estimated average price of $386.35.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.

Sold Out: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold out a holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The sale prices were between $120.35 and $160.53, with an estimated average price of $138.72.

Sold Out: FMC Corp (FMC)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $100.77 and $122.25, with an estimated average price of $110.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of CHASE INVESTMENT COUNSEL CORP. Also check out:

