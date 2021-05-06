Spectrum Management Group, Inc. Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sells Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Verizon

New Purchases: EFV, XLE, GS, MS, IAT, DFS, IYE, MTUM, DKS, FAST, INTU, GM, AMAT, ASML, ATKR, MTZ, EXPE, PCYO, ZM, SUB, DNMR, IEZ, XHB, SOXX, RPV, CCJ, IYW, ITB, IGV, CGC, IEO, QS, RIDE, PINS, WPG,

Indianapolis, IN, based Investment company Spectrum Management Group, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Honeywell International Inc, sells Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Verizon Communications Inc, Walmart Inc, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spectrum Management Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Spectrum Management Group, Inc. owns 225 stocks with a total value of $500 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 155,203 shares, 12.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 242,166 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 59,827 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.68% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 211,150 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.03% Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 74,443 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.88%

Spectrum Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 193,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spectrum Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $51.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 151,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spectrum Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $359.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 12,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spectrum Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $85.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 50,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spectrum Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $82.18 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $94.29. The stock is now traded at around $115.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 41,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spectrum Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.92 and $59.08, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 69,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spectrum Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 20870.55%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $103.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 95,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spectrum Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2270.40%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.159800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 183,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spectrum Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 26000.00%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $226.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 19,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spectrum Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 48.15%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.427000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 406,256 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spectrum Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 178.38%. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $161.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 25,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spectrum Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 40.65%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 75,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spectrum Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $46.16 and $54.64, with an estimated average price of $49.73.

Spectrum Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24.

Spectrum Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.

Spectrum Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.

Spectrum Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.91.

Spectrum Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $76.68 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $83.91.