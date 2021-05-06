Spectrum Management Group, Inc. Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sells Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Verizon

- New Purchases: EFV, XLE, GS, MS, IAT, DFS, IYE, MTUM, DKS, FAST, INTU, GM, AMAT, ASML, ATKR, MTZ, EXPE, PCYO, ZM, SUB, DNMR, IEZ, XHB, SOXX, RPV, CCJ, IYW, ITB, IGV, CGC, IEO, QS, RIDE, PINS, WPG,
- Added Positions: XLI, IUSB, HON, GOVT, PXD, IJR, IWM, XLY, VIG, IGSB, PYPL, ACN, BLK, XLB, BX, IXN, NVDA, TGT, BRK.B, MUB, SHV, ODFL, TXN, UPS, SPTS, IXUS, CG, CMI, HSY, GSY, AOS, TSLA, FLOT, SHY, LLY, STIP, USIG, WMB,
- Reduced Positions: XLC, LQD, VZ, WMT, ADBE, AAPL, GLD, MBB, IVV, SHYG, V, IEFA, ESGE, BBY, IHI, EFG, IVE, MSCI, USMV, MA, SPY, MSFT, NEE, IEMG, IVW, ITOT, TLT, WHR, AMZN, PAYX, QQQ, ESGU, GOOGL, VLUE, AGG, IJH, QUAL, JPST, ANTM, LMT, TMO, WFC, SCHA, USB, GOLD, XOM, PAAS, IAU,
- Sold Out: LNT, DLR, AMGN, DG, ROK, BAH, IGIB, REGI, APPS, MELI, IDXX, PDT, KL, WU, FFC, WEC, GIS, EQIX, AMT, IWN, VTV, IWS, IYG, IWB, REZI, W02A, THM, NI, F, AZN,
For the details of Spectrum Management Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spectrum+management+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Spectrum Management Group, Inc.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 155,203 shares, 12.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 242,166 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 59,827 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.68%
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 211,150 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.03%
- Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 74,443 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.88%
Spectrum Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 193,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Spectrum Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $51.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 151,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Spectrum Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $359.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 12,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Spectrum Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $85.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 50,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Discover Financial Services (DFS)
Spectrum Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $82.18 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $94.29. The stock is now traded at around $115.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 41,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT)
Spectrum Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.92 and $59.08, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 69,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Spectrum Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 20870.55%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $103.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 95,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Spectrum Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2270.40%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.159800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 183,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Spectrum Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 26000.00%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $226.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 19,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Spectrum Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 48.15%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.427000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 406,256 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Spectrum Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 178.38%. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $161.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 25,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Spectrum Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 40.65%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 75,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)
Spectrum Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $46.16 and $54.64, with an estimated average price of $49.73.Sold Out: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Spectrum Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Spectrum Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Spectrum Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
Spectrum Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.91.Sold Out: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)
Spectrum Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $76.68 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $83.91.
Here is the complete portfolio of Spectrum Management Group, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Spectrum Management Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Spectrum Management Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Spectrum Management Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Spectrum Management Group, Inc. keeps buying