Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. Buys Archer-Daniels Midland Co, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, United Parcel Service Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, AbbVie Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Decatur, IL, based Investment company Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Archer-Daniels Midland Co, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, United Parcel Service Inc, The Walt Disney Co, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Apple Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, AbbVie Inc, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Koshinski Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. owns 533 stocks with a total value of $893 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Koshinski Asset Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/koshinski+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Koshinski Asset Management, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 258,013 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.64%
  2. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 239,433 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.18%
  3. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 159,213 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20%
  4. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 150,317 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.38%
  5. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 239,950 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.12%
New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $328.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 30,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 48,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The purchase prices were between $101.79 and $102.18, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 41,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Heritage Global Inc (HGBL)

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Heritage Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.67 and $3.5, with an estimated average price of $3.03. The stock is now traded at around $2.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 912,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.287800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 24,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $83.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 27,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co by 177.76%. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $54.9. The stock is now traded at around $66.080900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 285,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 487.76%. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $212.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 50,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 138.96%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $180.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 45,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 921.72%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 155,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 60.76%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $415.019900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 29,511 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 1540.41%. The purchase prices were between $109.13 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $111.12. The stock is now traded at around $110.479000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 42,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92.

Sold Out: Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ)

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cousins Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $31.39 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $34.02.

Sold Out: First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The sale prices were between $55.89 and $57.08, with an estimated average price of $56.44.

Sold Out: Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust. The sale prices were between $9.11 and $9.55, with an estimated average price of $9.35.

Sold Out: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.48.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $82.36 and $93, with an estimated average price of $87.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of Koshinski Asset Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Koshinski Asset Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Koshinski Asset Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Koshinski Asset Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. keeps buying
