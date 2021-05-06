Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. Buys Archer-Daniels Midland Co, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, United Parcel Service Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, AbbVie Inc

- New Purchases: QQQ, HYG, LDUR, HGBL, SHY, RTX, FTCS, TGT, KMF, PDBC, SYK, SAVE, DBI, PLCE, FBT, EW, CNK, MAS, PCY, TRV, FDN, WST, APD, TJX, ATAX, EWG, ECL, TCS, SBR, PLTR, FPE, AMN, PANW, COF, FUTU, ASPL, NTRS, AWK, ROCH, ZS, VLUE, CNI, SPTL, DDS, FDS, IYT, WFC, VDC, REGI, ICE, IYC, AAXJ, PMO, IWD, PWR, IAT, SDOG, IWC, TLRY, TLRY, XRT, WIX, NOC, OSK, PH, MSI, SNY, SNX, WELL, EXPD, CTRN, CME, VIAC, FBK, RPG, GPC, EMR, JCI, CASY, IYM, AZN, IEZ, RY, TOT, TSN, WCC, EBAY, EEM, BNO, BBDC, BIP, ENPH, NCMI, OPTT,
- Added Positions: ADM, UPS, DIS, SPSB, SPY, BOND, SCHD, SPYV, AMZN, MSFT, MDYG, SPDW, NSC, VTV, RSP, NOBL, CAT, SPEM, SPYG, XLF, SCHA, TOTL, XLV, TLT, JNJ, ITOT, RDVY, SOXX, XLE, T, JPM, PEP, VZ, WMT, KRE, VB, BAC, CSCO, FCX, GS, NKE, CHWY, MSOS, SCHO, TIP, MO, CVX, COST, LMT, MCD, TXN, RDS.B, TWTR, DVY, GLD, SCHG, VNLA, XLK, AMD, ADP, LLY, XOM, NEE, PG, SBUX, UNH, MP, ABNB, IJR, AEP, BCO, CSX, HD, HON, LVS, MU, PFE, QCOM, STKL, MA, TWLO, HFRO, GDRX, EFA, IAI, IEF, INDA, IYG, MGV, VGLT, VMBS, AXP, ADI, DE, GOOGL, CRM, VRTX, V, TSLA, DLN, DVYE, GSY, IEMG, MGK, SLV, VHT, VIGI, VUG, VYM, BP, BDX, CVS, CLX, KO, CMCSA, COP, ITW, KLAC, LRCX, LOW, MCK, NVS, PAYX, PRU, ROK, ROL, TSM, WBA, FSLR, PM, MPC, PSX, AAL, GOOG, TTD, ZM, ACIM, AGG, BIV, BLV, BNDX, IGSB, EMB, IPAC, IVW, IYH, LMBS, MBB, REGL, SCHC, SCHF, SCHM, SMDV, SRLN, TLH, VBK, VBR, VOE, VOT, XLP, XLU, AZPN, ADSK, BIIB, BA, GLW, CMI, F, GD, GSK, MET, NFLX, BKNG, PSEC, PCYO, WPM, SYY, UNP, GAB, USA, VFL, CHY, NVG, NEA, ETO, BOE, ULTA, NUW, VRSK, DPG, PDI, TDOC, KHC, CNXC, BAB, BKLN, CMBS, DGRW, FTSL, HYLS, IAU, IBB, ITA, IVE, IYF, NEAR, SCHX, SPSM, VO, VOOG, XLC, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, ABBV, VIG, TEI, KMB, SCHV, BMY, XEL, FB, BABA, MINT, FV, BLK, XYL, KSS, VNQ, STZ, ORCL, GH, XLB, EFG, SPLV, FDX, YUM, LNT, OMC, UAA, IWF, URI, FXO, IJH, IVV, VGK, GE, LARK, PYPL, SQ, YUMC, ARKK, VEA, AMAT, CINF, GILD, MS, NVDA, MNP, CPRI, MRNA, FVD, GSLC, IYY, PFF, PGX, SCHB, SCHR, SPTM, VCIT, VGIT, VRP, XLI, MMM, ADBE, AEE, ANSS, ATR, OZK, BYD, CL, DHI, EMN, ENB, EPD, FISV, INTC, OXY, O, CSIQ, LULU, MELI, AG, WDAY, SNAP, BLOK, CWB, CWI, FDL, IEFA, IGV, IWM, JNK, PGF, SCHP, SPAB, SSO, TDIV, VDE, VGT, VTI, VTWO, FLWS, ARCC, TFC, BF.B, KMX, GLAD, HUM, IAG, LECO, MRVL, NVR, NVO, REGN, SO, USB, WDC, NUV, JQC, JFR, FCT, EFT, IPGP, BR, DAL, VMW, PCI, ETSY, ROKU, VRT, BIB, DGRO, DIA, FEM, FNI, FTA, FXH, HEDJ, IPAY, PPA, QUAL, SCHE, SDY, SGOL, SPLG, USMV, VXF,
- Sold Out: BND, CUZ, FMB, FTF, CHKP, IYW, XHR, FNDF, XBI, IVOL, AOM, GME, ON, ONEM, SCHH, ABC, RGEN, VTR, QDEL, FXL, DLTR, JPIN, AWI, KBE, EDU, PGR, ARKG, EWN, NTRA, SU, STAY, FXD, SLQD, LOGI, NLY, EIX, NEWT, DOCU, MANT, ATVI, IWO, EOSE, GDDY, JGH, ZTS, LYB, EHTH, DNP, RPAI, PUMP, CRON, CLVS, VTGN, ET, UTI, RLJPA.PFD,
For the details of Koshinski Asset Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/koshinski+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Koshinski Asset Management, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 258,013 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.64%
- ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 239,433 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.18%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 159,213 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 150,317 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.38%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 239,950 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.12%
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $328.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 30,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 48,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The purchase prices were between $101.79 and $102.18, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 41,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Heritage Global Inc (HGBL)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Heritage Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.67 and $3.5, with an estimated average price of $3.03. The stock is now traded at around $2.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 912,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.287800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 24,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $83.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 27,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co by 177.76%. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $54.9. The stock is now traded at around $66.080900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 285,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 487.76%. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $212.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 50,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 138.96%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $180.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 45,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 921.72%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 155,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 60.76%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $415.019900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 29,511 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 1540.41%. The purchase prices were between $109.13 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $111.12. The stock is now traded at around $110.479000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 42,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92.Sold Out: Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cousins Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $31.39 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $34.02.Sold Out: First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The sale prices were between $55.89 and $57.08, with an estimated average price of $56.44.Sold Out: Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust. The sale prices were between $9.11 and $9.55, with an estimated average price of $9.35.Sold Out: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.48.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $82.36 and $93, with an estimated average price of $87.52.
