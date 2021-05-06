Decatur Capital Management, Inc. Buys Nucor Corp, General Motors Co, Square Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc

- New Purchases: NUE, GM, SQ, NFLX, ATVI, ACM, PWR, ETSY, DIS, VMC, EOG, EFA,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, GOOGL, FB, ADBE, TSLA, IDXX, MKTX, NVDA, UNH, NVR, ENPH, HD, EL, PEP, TMO, MTD, ORCL, RMD, INTU, ACN, UPS, TXN, CDNS, KLAC, CHE, MA, BMY, EQIX, BBY, GNTX, VEEV, SPGI, WRK, JNJ, COST, CDW, PFE, ITW, CSX, APD, VRTX, CLX, BAX, LUV, HLT, APH, PYPL,
- Sold Out: MRK, MCD, SNPS, PAYX, ORLY, ECL, CTXS, BR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Decatur Capital Management, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 249,780 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.47%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 112,492 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.66%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,728 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.04%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,875 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.4%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 29,981 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.35%
Decatur Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $93.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 41,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Decatur Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $58.300100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 51,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)
Decatur Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $225.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 12,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Decatur Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $493.080100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 5,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Decatur Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $92.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 29,441 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AECOM (ACM)
Decatur Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in AECOM. The purchase prices were between $48.92 and $65.29, with an estimated average price of $56.9. The stock is now traded at around $68.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 42,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Decatur Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Decatur Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87.Sold Out: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)
Decatur Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $218.49 and $292.09, with an estimated average price of $254.57.Sold Out: Paychex Inc (PAYX)
Decatur Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $100.82, with an estimated average price of $92.06.Sold Out: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
Decatur Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17.Sold Out: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
Decatur Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88.
